Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading conglomerate, continues to champion technological innovation by announcing its partnership with ZEEKR, a global pure electric premium vehicle subsidiary of Geely Holding Group. This collaboration between AWR and ZEEKR marks a strategic advancement in the local automotive landscape, introducing vehicles that merge cutting-edge technology with bold, distinctive design.

This groundbreaking collaboration breaks new ground and aligns with the UAE government's vision and the undertakings promised by the recent COP28 final agreement to transition to cleaner fuel emissions.

Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group, commented on the partnership: “Aligned with the UAE's pursuit of sustainable mobility, AWR Group's aim is to pioneer tech-forward mobility solutions. The collaboration with ZEEKR showcases our dedication to contribute to the green mobility landscape in the country while delivering globally inspired products that anticipate the needs of our diverse customer base.”

Wang (Cannon) Hao, ZEEKR MENA Regional Director, stated: “ZEEKR offers a technologically advanced, premium EV experience, embodying our brand proposition of ‘imagine beyond.’ We are committed to aligning with the UAE government's electric vehicle and green mobility goals, contributing positively to the nation's sustainable transportation practices. Our partnership with AW Rostamani Group in the UAE strongly supports ZEEKR’s positioning as we introduce vehicles that showcase bold and innovative design to the market. ZEEKR is set to redefine automotive standards as it continues to establish itself as a leading premium EV brand alongside our partners, AW Rostamani Group, who have an ever-evolving legacy of understanding customer preferences and delivering award winning customer experience.”

AW Rostamani Group is set to debut ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X in the UAE in March 2024, bringing smarter driving experiences for customers in the areas of luxurious interior space, innovative safety features, and world-class EV performance.

Customers looking for premium electric vehicles will soon be able to visit immersive, state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to experience what electric luxury truly means. ZEEKR premium models will be available for test drives and bookings starting March this year, and customers can visit zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is a global premium electric mobility technology brand, aiming to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as the norm. The brand uses the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chains. ZEEKR's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solutions provider.

ZEEKR has its R&D center in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai, with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. The engineering team works on core technologies such as vehicle architectures, powertrains, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also collaborate with start-ups, innovation centers, and universities in Sweden and around the world to pave the way towards future sustainable mobility.

About AWR

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. AWR continues to enrich customer’s lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the marketplace.