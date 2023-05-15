Dubai (UAE): Aviv Clinics Dubai, a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World, has launched "Aviv Cares," a new initiative to fund the assessment and treatment of children with complex neurological conditions.

Aviv Clinics Dubai firmly believes every child in the UAE deserves equal opportunities to flourish and excel regardless of their financial situation or condition. It offers a thorough 3-day evaluation for children under 18, who suffer from neurological conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Autism Spectrum Disorder, traumatic brain injuries and stroke.

The assessment will look at cognitive and physical abilities using a variety of tests, including the most advanced brain imaging tests, to identify the root cause of the child's condition and determine the treatment options.

The Aviv Youth Medical Program utilizes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), neurocognitive training, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy as core components of the treatment. The evaluation will be covered under the Aviv Cares Initiative, in addition to the treatment for eligible children committed to making cutting-edge treatments more accessible to children who can benefit from them.

A recent study in Nature Scientific Reports focused on the program, highlighting the effectiveness of HBOT in treating children with persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS). The study found that HBOT can help repair damaged brain tissue and improve cognitive and behavioral function. It added that the treatment improved the overall quality of life for pediatric patients with PPCS, even years after their injury. The innovative approach to treatment offered by the Aviv Youth Medical Program brings hope and healing to children with neurological medical conditions.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said:

"Aviv Cares is a true testament to the commitment of DP World and Aviv Clinics Dubai to improving the quality of lives of children in the UAE. We support the clinic's mission of making cutting-edge treatments more accessible to those in need. Investing in the well-being of our youth is a critical step toward building a stronger society. Through Aviv Cares, we aim to positively impact the lives of children and families in the UAE community.”

Craig Cook, CEO of Aviv Clinics Dubai, added: "At Aviv Clinics Dubai, we have always been committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of medical care. We understand the impact such conditions can have on a child's life, and we are happy to have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference. We are delighted to have DP's World support in this important initiative. We believe that by working together, we can create a brighter future for the youth of the UAE and promote greater awareness and understanding of the importance of proper assessment and treatment for neurological conditions.

As responsible members of the UAE community, we are committed to supporting the UAE youth and contributing to the government's vision of building a happy and prosperous society. This includes making advanced medical treatments available to more kids in the country. Investing in the UAE's future means investing in its youth's well-being, and we are proud to launch Aviv Cares".

-Ends-

About Aviv Clinics Dubai:

Aviv Clinics have invested more than 15 years in developing and clinically trialing its unique HBOT treatment protocol, which involves patients breathing pure oxygen in a unique HBOT suite. DP World established Aviv Clinics Dubai as a wholly owned subsidiary to bring this highly specialised technology and treatment program to the UAE, contributing to Dubai’s position as the MENA Region’s outstanding destination for healthcare innovation, investment, and quality of care.

It is home to the world's most advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen program and is a leader in brain performance and healthy aging in the UAE and the GCC. Aviv's personalized, holistic, and comprehensive treatment combines proprietary Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a patented cognitive and physical training program, and personalized nutritional coaching optimized using advanced data analytics tools.

Aviv Clinics’ advanced, comprehensive treatment programs offer patients holistic care to treat various conditions, such as the decline of physical and cognitive functions related to old age, symptoms related to post-COVID, stroke, traumatic brain injury, concussion, fibromyalgia, PTSD and Lyme disease. In addition to using HBOT, the Aviv medical team prepares a robust, individualized treatment schedule for each client, including physical and cognitive training and a dietary plan.

For more on Aviv Clinics, visit: www.aviv-clinics.ae

For any media requests, please contact: avivclinics@mcsaatchi.com