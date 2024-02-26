Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced its participation at the 2024 edition of LEAP, where the company will illustrate how organizations supporting the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s economy can use AI to deliver the experiences that a new economic environment demands.

Aiming to support the multiple industries transforming as the Kingdom pivots towards a non-oil-based economy, Avaya will use its major presence at LEAP to showcase a range of use cases that address large organizations’ most pressing challenges. These demonstrations, with artificial intelligence woven through them, will highlight the power of a unified customer experience platform to improve both customer and employee experiences, as well as deliver business growth.

“As Saudi organizations transform, they are looking to AI to enhance efficiency, improve experience personalization, and deliver granular customer insights - all without compromising security or privacy. But they also need to be able to innovate at their own pace, enhancing existing capabilities while preserving the trusted and reliable experiences they have built over time. At LEAP we’ll demonstrate how they can achieve this careful balance to transform their operations, and the experiences they deliver, in line with the Vision 2030,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Senior Vice President Global Head of Sales, Avaya, and President, Avaya International.

At the event, Avaya will show solutions that harness AI to transform the way customer and employee experiences are delivered. The solutions on display will also illustrate how organizations can chart their own path to delivering these AI-enhanced experiences without disrupting existing operations.

At LEAP, Avaya will showcase how organizations both public and private can empower their teams with advanced AI tools to better serve customers, as well as empower customers to create their own preferred journeys across multiple touchpoints. The solutions, demonstrated through real-world scenarios, will also reveal how existing investments can be expanded with new capabilities to deliver an even better experience.

The use cases Avaya will demonstrate at its stand will include:

Customer experience innovations:

Self-service capabilities that empower customers to find answers quickly and efficiently, as well as assisted service that enhances direct interactions with customer service representatives. Finally, solutions will demonstrate the power of seamless digital access all channels, ensuring a consistent and cohesive customer experience.

Exployee experience innovations:

The creation of connected employee experiences that foster productivity and satisfaction, as well as workforce engagement tools that support and enhance the capabilities of internal teams.



Business growth innovations:

Customer journey orchestration that aligns every touchpoint on the customer's path, as well as proactive customer care initiatives that anticipate and address customer needs before they arise.



Avaya will also host a number of global technology partners and customers at LEAP, highlighting the breadth and depth of its ecosystem to elevate employee and customer experiences with AI. Avaya’s presence at LEAP comes in partnership with AIC2, Converged Generation Communications Co., Gulf Applications, Hawsabah, Imperium, NovelVox, Next Generation Networks, Smart Information System, and Vision Space.

Visit Avaya at stand H2A.D70, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center between March 4 and 7, 2024.

