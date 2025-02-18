100% of exported Australian red meat coming into MENA is Halal-certified under the Australian Government Authorised Halal Program.

Dubai, UAE: Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), through its global brand Aussie Beef & Lamb (ABL), is set to make a strong return to Gulfood 2025. With a proud 50-year presence in the Middle East, the Australian red meat industry continues to strengthen its ties in the region. As the premier food and hospitality event in the Middle East, the 30th edition of Gulfood running until February 21st will bring together industry leaders from around the world, providing Aussie Beef and Lamb with a prime opportunity to showcase its premium quality beef, lamb, goat, and veal products.

As a global ambassador for Australian red meat, the Aussie Beef and Lamb brand represents premium beef, lamb, goat, and veal across export markets. It embodies quality assurance, with exceptional traceability standards, ensuring consumers receive trusted, high-quality red meat with outstanding flavour. Every product is processed under the strictest food safety regulations and highest animal welfare standards, reinforcing Australia’s reputation as a leader in premium red meat production.

With 100% of Australian red meat exports to the MENA region certified Halal under the Australian Government Authorised Halal Program, Aussie Beef and Lamb continues to exceed the region’s regulatory standards and consumer expectations for ethically produced red meat.

At Gulfood 2025, 34 leading Australian brands under the Aussie Beef and Lamb banner will exhibit their diverse product offerings, including Fettayleh, a finalist for the Innovation Awards 2025: Celebrating Food Excellence, recognition of their amazing Australian Halal beef smallgoods. Beyond product displays and tastings, exhibitors will explore new partnerships and opportunities to strengthen their presence in the Middle East.

Andrew Cox, General Manager of International Markets at MLA, underscores the importance of Gulfood as a strategic platform for ABL: “Aussie Beef & Lamb as a brand is used to raise awareness of Australian red meat as a whole; it works in conjunction with individual commercial brands and their points of difference.”

“For centuries, Australian farmers have passed down their knowledge from generation to generation, creating a proud meat and livestock industry brimming with tradition. We have a world-leading supply chain and an unspoiled environment in which to raise animals. This underpins Australia’s reputation for producing some of the finest beef and lamb in the world.”

“As one of the largest exporters of red meat in the world, the Middle East remains a priority market with a strong appetite for high-quality, healthy protein. Our focus is on delivering premium, Halal-certified red meat that aligns with local culinary traditions and consumer preferences.”

Bryony Hilless, Austrade General Manager for the Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, says Australia’s red meat cuts consistently stand out in the Middle East for exceptional quality, sustainability and reliability. As the region’s population grows and consumers increasingly demand high-quality, halal-certified red meats, Australia has become a secure and trusted exporter to the region.”

“Strengthening trade relations are supporting growth in supply to the Middle East. Once in force, the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will eliminate duties making it easier to get Australia’s quality beef, lamb and mutton onto the plates of those living in the Emirates.”

“Gulfood is a golden opportunity for the region’s retailers, wholesalers and food service providers to connect with Australian producers and explore partnerships.”

ABL’s participation at Gulfood 2025 will include a high-profile industry roundtable on the opening day, hosted by Andrew Cox and Jay Meek, General Manager of Trade for Austrade. Key industry stakeholders, including Darren Thomas, owner of Australia’s largest lamb exporter, representatives from leading UAE retailers such as Spinneys and Lulu, celebrity local chefs, and Australian Ambassadors to the region, will discuss the growing demand for Australian red meat and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

Live cooking demonstrations will also take center stage in the spacious MLA stand during the five-day event, led by MasterChef Tarek Ibrahim, a long-time brand ambassador. These sessions will offer visitors a firsthand look and taste of the superior texture, tenderness, and flavour of Aussie beef and lamb. As part of ABL’s continued collaboration with D’Nata, the global airline catering specialists, chef ambassadors will be on hand to showcase innovative recipes and cooking techniques to highlight the versatility of Australian red meat.

Sustainability and environmental impact

Aussie Beef and Lamb is renowned for its exceptional quality, which is underpinned by rigorous grading standards and sustainable farming techniques. With high marbling scores, optimal year-round grazing conditions, and advanced food safety protocols, Australian red meat consistently delivers superior taste and texture.

As one of the largest exporters of red meat in the world, Australian farmers are committed to environmental sustainability and best practice, because their livelihoods depend on the land. The sector is working towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and to date has reported a 79% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions over the past 20 years.

Focusing on sustainability, animal welfare, and full traceability, Aussie Beef and Lamb offers grain-fed and grass-fed beef and pasture-raised lamb options. With strict hygiene and advanced packing methods, the brand ensures a reliable supply and an extended shelf life, with chilled beef lasting up to 120 days. This dedication to quality and sustainability positions ABL as a leader in the global market.

As Aussie Beef and Lamb strengthens its presence in the Middle East, Gulfood 2025 marks another step in its commitment to supplying the region with premium, Halal-certified red meat. Located between Halls 3 and 4, the company will showcase its premium offerings, highlighting its focus on premium quality, innovation, and strategic partnerships to support the region’s rapidly growing and dynamic food industry.

