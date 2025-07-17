Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), a government entity responsible for overseeing the quality, safety and sustainable delivery of projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The agreement, signed in mid-June by Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at AUS, and H.E. Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, sets the stage for future collaboration in research, student development and capital project planning.

As part of the MOU, which was signed during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), the partners outline several broad areas of cooperation between AUS and ADPIC, including joint research, internship opportunities, student career events, and the integration of capital project management topics into selected academic courses at AUS. This collaboration directly supports ADPIC’s long-term roadmap to advance infrastructure innovation and develop a skilled national workforce. AUS and ADPIC officials also agreed on a draft framework for the future exchange of information and the development of project-specific agreements.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ADPIC on this important initiative,” said Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “This partnership creates exciting new avenues for our students to engage with real-world infrastructure challenges, while highlighting AUS’ ongoing strong commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategic development goals through our academic and research expertise.”

His Excellency Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said: "This MoU with AUS is a strategic imperative for Abu Dhabi's future. Our infrastructure ambitions demand a pipeline of highly skilled, innovative talent, and this partnership directly cultivates that by creating an integrated ecosystem where cutting-edge research meets practical application. By bridging academia with real-world capital projects, we are building physical assets while investing in intellectual capital that will drive the next generation of urban development across the UAE”.

As the entity tasked with overseeing and coordinating all capital projects in the Emirate, ADPIC plays a pivotal role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure priorities, opening up a wealth of opportunities for AUS students across disciplines, from engineering and architecture to business and public policy.

The MOU, which will remain in effect for two years, also promotes the inclusion of ADPIC expertise in student seminars and workshops and the exploration of future employment and training opportunities for AUS graduates.

The agreement represents a significant step forward for both institutions, facilitating the integration of academic and research expertise with national development priorities. In doing so, it reinforces the vital role of higher education in shaping the future of the UAE’s infrastructure landscape.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.