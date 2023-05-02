Dubai: Aurora Labs , a leading EVM compatible blockchain on NEAR Protocol, is proud to announce the official launch of its new product, Aurora Cloud in the MENA region. The platform is designed to integrate blockchain technology to their business without friction or the need for expert teams, significant resources, or large investments in time. With Aurora Cloud, businesses can connect their existing products to their own blockchain, allowing for a seamless end user experience that still looks familiar to what their customers use every day.

Aurora Cloud's Crypto Native teams offer expertise in blockchain technology and integration requirements, which helps businesses in the MENA region to operate with greater ease and efficiency. The platform's business model agnostic approach allows companies to expand and grow their revenues seamlessly without the need to implement any commercial changes across their organization.

Aurora Cloud provides a number of unique features that are not available on other blockchains. The platform enables businesses to choose to operate on their own private blockchain, known as an Aurora Silo, implementing KYC/KYB access restrictions and dictating which apps and tokens are available to trade and use, allowing for a bespoke and tailored experience. The ability to control whether they or their customers are responsible for gas fees is another game-changing feature that provides total commercial flexibility and a strong incentive to both businesses and their consumers.

Whilst Aurora Cloud is largely an industry agnostic solution that can provide blockchain benefits across a wide range of industries, we see significant benefits for Fintech companies, brokers, banks, investment funds, the energy sector, and those operating within the luxury goods and retail spaces.

"The launch of Aurora Cloud is an exciting moment for Aurora Labs and the wider blockchain industry. With our unique products and innovative approach, we are breaking down the technical barriers and increasing the transition of traditional businesses to the blockchain," said Alex Shevchenko the CEO of Aurora Labs. "We are confident that Aurora Cloud will position us at the forefront of this shift and provide the industry with a much wider pool of potential customers and partners."

Aurora Cloud places a strong emphasis on security and privacy for its users. It employs all the security capabilities of the NEAR protocol and boasts a battle-hardened track record of successfully managing billions of dollars in user capital over the past two years.

About Aurora Labs

Powered by its high-performance EVM, and fully trustless Rainbow Bridge, Aurora combines an Ethereum compatible experience with the modern blockchain performance of NEAR Protocol. Aurora provides an optimal environment for the creation of scalable, carbon-neutral, future-safe, and low-cost Web3 services, as well as the perfect tools to bring to life your Web3 initiatives. Try Aurora Cloud https://auroracloud.dev, our all-in-one cloud solution for enterprises, and get your Web3 journey started!

