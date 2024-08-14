Their technology will be a key component of the End of Service Benefits reforms, a $100bn opportunity

The ADGM license will support their continued efforts to transform workplace savings and investing in the UAE

Aurem, the UAE’s first unified workplace wealth and benefits technology platform, announces its official licensing by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to connect the world for a better financial future. The company is spearheading a new emerging trend of offering long-term employee benefits and investment plans in the UAE, a $100 billion market opportunity.

Aurem’s solutions create value for providers and employers across the workplace benefits value chain. Their proprietary platform offers innovative technology and operational efficiency to deliver an unparalleled user experience. This bridges the gap between employers and employees, offering a set of comprehensive products and tools that scale effortlessly with a businesses needs. Today, the platform offers gratuity, pension plans, saving plans, long-term incentive plans (LTIPs) and flexible benefits for the workplace. The focus on creating simplicity, and exceptional design removes the friction that’s typically faced when trying to offer employee benefits locally or globally.

Michael Watkins, Founder of Aurem commented, “Securing the ADGM license marks another key milestone in Aurem's journey to deliver the future of workplace wealth and benefits technology regionally, and globally. We’re a focused, fast-moving company, with significant momentum going into our next phase of growth, and we’re excited to deliver an exceptional product to our partners today and in the future. This license will support our continued efforts to innovate in the UAE from our HQ in Abu Dhabi. As always, we’re thankful to our incredible team, and our investors, Further Ventures, and MEASA Partners for their continued support.”

Obtaining the Category 4 Arranging Deals in Investments license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) allows Aurem to engage in a range of regulated activities focused on investment services. This license enables Aurem to facilitate transactions involving various financial products as well as operate sophisticated financial marketplaces and investment platforms.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, said: “We are pleased to welcome Aurem to ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem. At ADGM, we are committed to fostering a forward-thinking financial environment, and Aurem’s cutting-edge platform aligns seamlessly with our vision. By obtaining this license, Aurem solidifies its position as a key player in the wealth and benefits technology sector and establishes a strong foundation for its growth, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a long-term hub for innovation. We look forward to witnessing Aurem’s continued success and the positive impact their solutions will bring to the market.”

-Ends-

About Aurem

Aurem is the first workplace wealth and benefits technology platform. Its mission is to connect the world for a better financial future.

Aurem is the innovation engine for financial services institutions such as banks, insurers, asset managers and benefits providers, delivering unparalleled retirement, savings, investment and benefits solutions.



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Aurem is dedicated to fostering financial well-being in the workplace supporting the employee value within the industry with a mobile first approach. The company was incubated by Further Ventures with the backing from ADQ and Mastercard. For more information, visit https://aurem.ae/.

Contact Information

marketing@aurem.ae

https://www.aurem.ae/