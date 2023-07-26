Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovation of American University of Ras Al Khaimah gears to host innovative technology start-ups and SMEs from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan & Lebanon on January 17-18, 2024 for a two-day conference and exhibition.

Launched by Commerce Connect Events Exhibition and Management - The Middle East Startup Awards 2022-23 (MESA) is a part of the single largest independent startup ecosystem in the world, Global Startup Awards. Being the second season, this initiative aims to celebrate the region’s tech based startups with a sector agnostic approach along with their renowned country ambassadors, experienced jury members and business partners.

On the occasion of Prof Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President, American University of Ras Al Khaimah said, “We support such international award programs that brings visibility to the American University and contribute to the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem growth”.

Mr. Tarek Al Saman, Secretary of the Board, Emirates Angel Investors Association believes that the Middle East region is creating investment opportunities for new technologies and business models and they contribute via such events to the early stage investment ecosystem through their strong investors network.

Dr. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Director of Associate Professor at AURAK said, “MESA is a reputed awards event in the Middle East. AURAK Center for Entrepreneurship will leverage this opportunity to promote startup culture among students and the community”.

Sagarika Sahoo, Co-Founder of Middle East Start Up Awards briefed that the 2021 Launch Premiere was successfully carried out under the Patronage of UAE Ministry of Economy (MOE UAE) and supported by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) & Emirates Angel Investors Association (EAIA) with over 400+ final nominations. The regional finalists had the opportunity to showcase their solutions at Global Start Up Awards alongside some of the world’s top entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and ecosystem enablers in Copenhagen, Denmark in April this year.

The competition entrants first compete at Middle East regional level before vying for their spot as a global finalist. Winners are then decided by an independent panel of judges, oﬀering a holistic view of the Middle East tech-ecosystem. Interested SMEs can apply before 15 October 2023 on the MESA website (https://middleeaststartupawards.com/)

