Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aument Capital, a next-generation multi-family office redefining wealth management for global entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families, has achieved a significant milestone by securing in-principle approval for a Category 4 license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

This approval positions the Aument Capital Group to expand its tech-enabled wealth management solutions to the MENA region, enabling the firm to support the unique financial needs of entrepreneurial families and global wealth creators currently residing in or planning to move to the UAE.

Andrew Dalton, CEO and Founding Partner of Aument Capital ME, commented, “Receiving this in-principle approval is a pivotal milestone for our group as we prepare to deploy bespoke and entrepreneurial-focused wealth management services from the Capital of Capital and to the wider region. Now with a presence in two globally strategic financial hubs—Singapore and Abu Dhabi—we are uniquely positioned to bridge investment opportunities across regions and deliver innovative, client-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s wealth creators.”

With this approval, Aument Capital will focus on meeting regulatory requirements to obtain its full Financial Services Permission (FSP) license. Once granted, the firm will be fully equipped to offer its extensive suite of bespoke services, including tailored wealth structuring, asset management, direct venture capital and private markets investments, and more.

About Aument Capital

Aument Capital is a boutique multi-family office headquartered in Singapore, with a regional presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The firm specialises in serving global entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families with highly personalised wealth planning, full stack asset management and end-to-end family office services. Aument combines deep expertise in wealth structuring, asset management, private markets, and venture capital to deliver forward-thinking solutions tailored to its clients’ unique aspirations.

With a commitment to innovation and a client-first approach, Aument Capital offers a platform where entrepreneurial ambition meets precision wealth management.

