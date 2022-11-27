Muscat: A blend of passion, determination, and capability, the Audi S models translate motorsport technology into high-performance road cars. Mainly focused on heightened “sport” performance, these models are recognisable by their ‘S’ badges and vertical emphasis lines on their front grilles.

All Audi S models are equipped with Audi’s trademark quattro four-wheel drive system as standard. Distinctive internal combustion engines along with larger and more powerful brakes, stiffer suspension systems, additional exterior body styling, and carbon fibre interior trims set them apart from competition. The looks and finish of the models included in this line bring a more sleek and modern finish to the full Audi lineup.

Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman, said, “Audi S line is among the most prestigious trim that is available across the whole of Audi’s range. S models come with larger and more powerful engines, ensuing in increased horsepower and torque, and enhanced speed and acceleration. This makes Audi S models most sought after among driving enthusiasts.”

Audi S models have been created to bring exhilarating acceleration to the daily commute. From eye-catching style to invigorating performance, S feels all the senses and delivers true driving pleasure.

Audi S6

A sporty all-rounder, Audi S6 Sedan is fitted with a comprehensive range of in-series technologies in the areas of infotainment and driver assistance systems, a powerful drive system, and a striking exterior. Drawing from a long and successful racing pedigree, the interior balances sport and luxury in perfect harmony. The S6 gets a power-dense twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 450 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque.

Audi S3 Sportback

The perfect fusion of performance and appointment, the Audi S3 Sportback raises the bar in every respect with a sharp new design, power on tap, advanced technology, and that indefinable S factor. The seven-speed S tronic, the quattro drive, and the sport suspension deliver power to the road and guarantee emotionally pleasurable driving. Additional features – including the operating concept, infotainment, and assist systems – round off the profile of the S3 models. The 290 hp TFSI engine and 400 Nm of maximum torque in the Audi S3 Sportback expertly accelerates the vehicle to its top speed of 250 km/h.

Audi e-tron S

The S designation in the Audi e-tron S stands for sports performance – but in a full-sized, all-electric luxury. Sharp styling cues visually set the e-tron S apart, but its performance is something else again. The first mass-production all-electric vehicle to use three motors – one on the front axle and two on the rear axle –hits 100km/h in 4.5 seconds (boost mode) to redefine all-electric performance in the luxury class. Its three electric motors provide 500 HP of boost power and 973 Nm of torque. The car is equipped with electric torque vectoring, which provides active and fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle.

