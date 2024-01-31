Revolutionary concept car seamlessly combines elegant urban cruise and open-air adventure with innovative "active back" transformation

Entering its third year, the activesphere concept showcase symbolises a continued strong bond between Audi and the Museum of the Future

Technology features autonomous driving, intuitive mixed reality interfaces, and electric drive with cutting-edge 800-volt charging

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Audi Middle East and Museum of the Future have announced the arrival of the revolutionary activesphere concept car, marking a new chapter in their ongoing collaboration. As the latest concept model is taking centre stage at the museum, the Audi activesphere represents the latest pinnacle of innovation. This captivating member of the sphere family, alongside the grandsphere, the urbansphere, and the skysphere, embodies Audi's vision for dynamic and personalised experiences.

One of the distinctive activesphere features is its unique transformative capability, which allows the car to effortlessly switch from a sleek Sportback into an open "active back". This provides ample space for adventure gear, catering to the diverse demands of modern life and facilitating a seamless transition from city commutes to weekend getaways. In its pickup transformation, the activesphere is ready for transporting top-class sports gear, offering enough space in the cargo bed for two e-bikes. This versatile design ensures adaptability for various lifestyle needs, making it an ideal companion for any journey.

In terms of design, the activesphere‘s exterior reflects the concept car’s bold character, while its 4.98-meter length and 22-inch wheels create a commanding presence on the road. The iconic Singleframe grille, reimagined as a bold design element, adds a futuristic touch, while the front and rear lighting elements transform into versatile animated displays with hundreds of triangular pixel segments.

The interior of the activesphere becomes a harmonious space where passengers can connect with the outside world. Technologically, the innovative operating concept, dubbed Audi dimensions, combines the physical and virtual worlds, offering augmented reality for mobility. High-tech headsets provide a view of the real environment and the route, simultaneously displaying 3D content and interactive elements. This avant-garde interior design not only creates a unique ambience where passengers feel at home but also ensures they stay connected to the world outside, representing a revolutionary blend of comfort and cutting-edge technology that significantly enhances the overall driving experience.

In autonomous mode, the Audi activesphere concept redefines innovation by seamlessly concealing the dashboard, steering wheel, and pedals, especially in the first row of seats. This disappearance creates a spacious environment extending to the front end and beyond, offering passengers an unobstructed view through the fully glazed Singleframe. Simultaneously, the autonomous chauffeuring capability on suitable terrain elevates freedom for drivers and passengers. The variable ground clearance, adjustable by 40 millimetres, further enhances both off-road capability and aerodynamics, providing a versatile and futuristic driving experience.

To complement the futuristic capabilities, design, and the technology, the activesphere boasts the strong performance, which Audi is synonymous with. The intelligent electric drive technology of the activesphere provides fast charging times, with just 10 minutes sufficient to power it for over 300 kilometres. The 100 kWh battery charges from 5 to 80 per cent in under 25 minutes, offering a range exceeding 600 kilometres. With no local emissions, thanks to 800-volt technology, the activesphere effortlessly integrates sustainability, dynamics, and long-distance capability, representing the pinnacle of cutting-edge electric vehicle technology for a high-performance and eco-friendly driving experience.

Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director of the Museum of the Future stated “We extend our appreciation to Audi Middle East for the collaborative unveiling of the transformative activesphere concept car at the Museum of the Future. This milestone in our ongoing partnership underscores the commitment to innovation and corporate excellence shared by both entities. The activesphere, a pinnacle of Audi's vision for dynamic and personalised experiences, strategically aligns with the UAE's future-forward objectives. Through our partnership, Audi Middle East communicates its electrification and sustainability plans, mirroring the strategic initiatives outlined by the Museum of the Future and the UAE government. The activesphere, a symbol of innovation and corporate foresight, invites visitors to witness first-hand the future of premium mobility. We look forward to further collaborations that redefine industry standards and contribute to a sustainable and visionary corporate landscape.”

Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, stated: "The Audi activesphere concept represents our vision for the premium mobility of the future, and we are excited to showcase it to the public at the Museum of the Future. It underscores Audi's unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, providing visitors with a glimpse into the future of mobility. More than a static concept, it serves as the blueprint for Audi's upcoming models, showcasing transformative technologies that will redefine the automotive landscape. The activesphere’s arrival is an invitation to experience the future of mobility firsthand."

Visitors to the Museum of the Future can get a close look at the Audi activesphere, which will be on display as part of the 'Tomorrow, Today' exhibition, until June 2024.

-Ends-

Audi Middle East Communications

Maryna Slichna

Audi Middle East PR Manager

Email: maryna.slichna@audi.avme.ae

news.audimiddleeast.com

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Audi Middle East is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility. Its broad product range now comprises six fully electric models, one of the most comprehensive BEV portfolios in the region, including the recently launched Q8 e-tron. Find out more about our models and our future-forward strategy for a sustainable future at www.audi-me.com and news.audimiddleeast.com.

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, the Museum inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.