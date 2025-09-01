​​​Dubai – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles proudly announces its strategic partnership with Dubai Basketball as the teams’ Official Automotive Partner, bringing the brand’s hallmark of performance and sophistication to one of the city’s most anticipated sporting seasons.

The three-season partnership was unveiled at an official signing ceremony today at the Audi Progressive Retail showroom in Dubai, which was transformed into a miniature basketball court to commemorate the partnership. Co-Chief Executive Officers Dejan Kamenjašević and Nick Oakley from Dubai Basketball joined Victor Dalmau, COO of Al Nabooda Automobiles and Jan Scheidgen, General Manager of Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, for an engaging shoot-out game, followed by a contract signing, jersey exchange, and official ball signing.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles will support Dubai Basketball and Dubai Basketball Academy across the season through a range of initiatives, including fleet support of over 50 cars which include Audi’s models from Q5, Q7 and Q8 cars, and brand-driven activations. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to sporting excellence and community engagement, ensuring both the main and Dubai Basketball Academy teams benefit from seamless support on and off the court.

Widely recognised as one of the toughest leagues in the world, EuroLeague recently announced its expansion from 18 to 20 teams, with Dubai Basketball securing one of the coveted slots to compete in the 2025/26 season. Following a historic debut in the ABA League where the team advanced to the playoff semi-finals in its very first season, Dubai Basketball has already captured global attention and laid a strong foundation for its EuroLeague journey. Backed by a passionate fan base, attracting nearly 80,000 spectators to Coca-Cola Arena in its first year, the team is set to elevate basketball in the UAE and the wider region by hosting some of the world’s most celebrated clubs.

As one of the newest teams in the league, Dubai Basketball’s rapid rise is matched by its alignment with Audi, an established global brand whose values of precision, progress, and excellence reflect the team’s own ambitions. This collaboration provides Dubai Basketball with a reputable partner on its journey, reinforcing the shared vision of growing the sport, inspiring the community, and bringing international recognition to the UAE.

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “We are proud to partner with Dubai Basketball, a team that reflects ambition, passion, and excellence, values that resonate deeply at Audi. By providing the team with Audi cars, we are committed to supporting their journey on and off the court, and we look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Nick Oakley, Co-CEO of Dubai Basketball said: “We’re excited to share that Dubai Basketball is teaming up with Audi as an Official Partner, a partnership that kicks off a brand new chapter and brings world-class competition right here to Dubai.”

“For both of us, this is bigger than basketball. It’s about creating stories, building a home for our community, our culture, and our fans. With Audi alongside us, we’re ready for an unforgettable season and we want everyone in Dubai to be part of it.”

Dubai Basketball’s 2025/26 season kicks off on 30 September at 8 pm against Serbian giants, Partizan, with their first EuroLeague game at Coca-Cola Arena. The full schedule of the season can be found at https://dubaibasketball.com/schedule/.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com and www.dubaibasketball.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations across 12 countries. In 2024, the Audi Group delivered over 1.7 million vehicles, generating €64.5 billion in revenue and achieving an operating profit of €3.9 billion.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was reaffirmed with the establishment of its fully owned subsidiary, Audi Middle East, in 2005. Covering Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Audi Middle East continues its journey towards becoming a provider of sustainable, premium mobility. Learn more about our models and forward-thinking approach to a sustainable future at www.audi-me.com and news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2025/26 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players led by Head Coach Jurica Golemac. The franchise plays their home games at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.

Keep up to date with the latest news on Dubai Basketball by visiting www.dubaibasketball.com or on social media platforms:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dubaibasketballclub

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dubaibasketballclub/

X - https://x.com/dubaibasket

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@DubaiBasketball

