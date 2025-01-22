Abu Dhabi, UAE - Ali & Sons Audi Abu Dhabi today announced that pre-orders are now open for the highly anticipated 2025 Audi A5 and S5 Sedan. The new models will arrive in showrooms in the capital and Al Ain this March, with exclusive customer test drives beginning next month.

The new A5 and S5 represent a historic transformation in Audi's lineup, unifying the celebrated A4 and A5 heritage into one definitive model. As the A4 transitions to all-electric, the A5/S5 emerges as Audi's pinnacle of combustion engineering excellence. The S5's exceptional performance credentials include a blistering 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds.

The interiors of both models offer a meticulously crafted cabin that blends luxury with advanced technology. Drivers can expect state-of-the-art digital interfaces, enhanced connectivity, and a range of safety features designed to elevate the driving experience.

Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, said: “The 2025 A5 and S5 embody a new chapter for Audi, merging innovation, performance, and design in a way that redefines expectations. This launch not only introduces a new model but also highlights our vision for the future of mobility. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience the next generation of Audi in the UAE.”

The 2025 models will introduce enhanced driving dynamics through lightweight construction and an updated chassis system, delivering sharper responsiveness and a smoother ride. Advanced acoustic insulation minimizes road noise, ensuring a serene cabin environment, while the latest MMI system offers seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and personalized vehicle settings.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Ali & Sons

Ali & Sons is the official Audi importer in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain since 1987. With its strong reputation Ali & Sons has become a trusted distributor for Audi vehicles in the United Arab Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Ali & Sons also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Ali & Sons ensures that the Audi experience is easily accessible to valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-abudhabi.com.