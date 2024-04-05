Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the spirit of connection that defines Eid celebrations, Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain is encouraging residents to prioritize quality time with friends and loved ones. The brand‘s commitment to ‘progress‘ that enriches human experiences is reflected in this year‘s "Disconnect to Reconnect" campaign, which sheds light on a growing concern in relation to the impact of technology on meaningful connections. The initiative responds to surprising results from a study commissioned by the dealership revealing that nearly three-quarters (72%) of UAE residents feel that their mobile phones deprive them of precious family moments.

The survey also highlighted a generational divide. A significant portion (26%) of respondents aged 35 and above want to limit screen time to prioritize family interaction. Furthermore, 23% believe implementing phone-free zones during gatherings could positively impact their relationships.

"At Audi Abu Dhabi, we're committed to supporting the brand claim of ‘Vorsprung’ and believe that progress should have a purpose: to improve your life. That's why we're leading the way in a new era of automotive technology designed to enrich our lives,” said Claire Jackson, Marketing Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi. "Our 'Disconnect to Reconnect' campaign for Eid perfectly reflects this philosophy. It's a reminder to be present and connect with loved ones, especially during special occasions. Let's cultivate a healthier relationship with technology so it enhances, not replaces, the moments that truly matter.“

The digital campaign encourages residents across the UAE to disconnect from digital distractions, be more mindful of their smartphone habits, and make lasting memories with family and friends during the Eid Celebrations.

The survey, in collaboration with YouGov, gathered insights from more than 1,000 UAE residents aged 18 to 50.

