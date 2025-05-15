Cairo –The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) of The Onsi Sawiris School of Business at The American University in Cairo (AUC), a leading hub for entrepreneurship and economic growth in the Middle East and Africa and Capgemini —a global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation—announced today a one-year partnership to empower 100 women from Greater Cairo and neighboring governorates through training in digital freelancing skills, with a focus on AI and digital marketing. The initiative aims to build a strong talent pipeline, fueling the next generation of female digital innovators while advancing diversity and inclusion within Egypt’s tech ecosystem. “Empowering women through digital freelancing is a step toward building a more inclusive workforce,” said Sherif Kamel, dean of AUC Onsi Sawiris School of Business. “This partnership with Capgemini enables us to provide women with the skills and tools they need to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, breaking down barriers and fostering opportunities for leadership and growth.”

For a year, participants will gain the skills and tools needed to compete in the digital marketplace. By equipping women with remote work capabilities, the program addresses key societal and logistical barriers, such as transportation challenges faced by those living far from major tech hubs. Remote work also allows women to balance their personal and professional responsibilities while unlocking greater financial independence, flexibility, and long-term career growth.

“Capgemini is committed to creating a sustainable and inclusive future for all,” said Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt. “This program goes beyond traditional training by building a dynamic, connected community of women ready to pursue a digital freelancing career. By enabling women to work remotely, we empower them economically and give them greater control over their time, location and working hours, to help overcome societal and cultural constraints.”

The program also responds to the growing interest among young women in pursuing freelance careers, whether part-time or full-time. Egypt’s accelerating digital transformation, improved internet connectivity, and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem have opened up significant opportunities for freelance work. This initiative seeks to help close the gender gap in tech while contributing to broader economic growth and innovation.

To apply for the program or learn more, please visit https://digitellesmisr.com/register?to=/programs/digitellesmisrcomprogramcohort1

