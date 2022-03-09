Company Delivers Enhanced Protection on Active Directory Domain Controllers

Protection from attacks originating from Mac, Linux, IoT/OT and unmanaged devices

Dubai, UAE.– Attivo Networks®, the experts in identity security and lateral movement attack prevention, announced their participation in GISEC 2022. Keeping true to the theme of 'Identity - the Ultimate Attack Surface', Attivo will be introducing its expanded Active Directory Protection portfolio with capabilities to efficiently detect identity-based attacks at the domain controller from all endpoints.

"We are thrilled to be the diamond sponsor at the largest cybersecurity event in the Middle East. Last year, there was a surge of attacks targeting Active Directory domain controllers to gain the privileges needed to install backdoors, change security policies, and distribute ransomware or malware. During GISEC 2022, we will introduce the new ADSecure-DC solution which provides threat protection from attacks originating from Windows as well as Mac, Linux, IoT/OT devices, and unmanaged devices which are limited in their ability to run traditional endpoint protection software", commented Ray Kafity, VP META at Attivo Networks.

The Attivo Networks ADSecure-DC solution identifies enumeration and attacks targeting Active Directory. It also detects suspicious user behaviors using deep packet inspection and behavior analytics and delivers high-fidelity alerts. Organizations gain AD security for attacks from managed and unmanaged systems, IoT and OT devices, and popular Windows and non- Windows (Mac, Linux) systems without interfering with domain controller operations.

"Active Directory services continue to be the powerhouse for all critical information and help adversaries to further their attacks easily and without detection," said Srikant Vissamsetti, SVP of engineering at Attivo Networks. "For organizations that are using a managed Active Directory service, the additional protection of domain controllers prevent attackers from carrying out ransomware, Kerberoasting, Silver Ticket compromise, Domain Replication and other advanced AD attacks."

"In the cybersecurity world today, Active Directory is one of the most targeted assets by threat actors. By leveraging AD's vulnerabilities, attackers can penetrate an enterprise's entire network, and freely move undetected across multiple attack paths," said Christopher M. Steffen, CISSP, CISA, Research Director at EMA Research. "However, enterprises today recognize the many risks and vulnerabilities Active Directory faces, making AD protection a top priority in 2022."

The Attivo Networks ADSecure-DC solution joins the company's existing suite of Active Directory protection products. These include ADSecure-EP, which operates on the endpoint and prevents attackers from seeing and accessing privileged credentials in Active Directory, ADAssessor for continuous AD exposure visibility, and ThreatPath, which identifies and remediates exposed and risky credentials on the endpoint. Organizations deploying these solutions gain easy, efficient, and effective protection for their AD environment.

Meet Attivo at Stand C9 from 21st March to 23rd March in GISEC 2022 at Dubai World Trade Center.

To learn more about ADSecure-DC for Active Directory protection, visit our website or read the Active Directory Protection Solution Brief here.

Additional information about Attivo Networks' Active Directory solutions can be found at https://www.attivonetworks.com/solutions/threat-detection/active-directory-protection/.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, experts in Identity Detection and Response (IDR), provides an innovative defense to protect against identity compromise, privilege escalation, and lateral movement attacks. The company's solutions prevent and derail attack escalation activities across endpoints, Active Directory, and cloud environments by delivering unprecedented visibility to security exposures and attack paths. A combination of patented data cloaking, misdirection, and cyber deception innovations protects identities while comprehensively detecting threats. These solutions tightly align with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework and MITRE Engage. Attivo Networks has won 180+ awards for its technology innovation and leadership.

