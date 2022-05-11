RABAT, Morocco -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Atos and inwi announced that they are supporting Umnia Bank, Morocco’s leading participatory bank, as part of the outsourcing programme for its information system, a key step in the development of its IT infrastructure.

In this context, the partnership between Atos and inwi for Umnia Bank covers several aspects, in particular the supply and management of cloud infrastructures in two geographies, outsourcing of the bank's information system, management of the user base, security and the management of internet access points, as well as the secure infrastructure of the telecom network.

“This major project is in line with our commitment to provide Moroccan companies with cutting-edge digital and connectivity solutions with high added value. Achieving this in partnership with Atos, the leader in IT services in Morocco, confirms the strong commitment to support Umnia Bank in its ambitious digital transformation projects.”, said Mohammed Benmahjoub, General Director at inwi.

Indeed, the global operator inwi has been engaged for several years across the entire value chain to accelerate the digital transformation of Moroccan companies. A commitment materialized by the implementation of sovereign cloud services and cyber security infrastructures in line with industry norms and standards.

“Atos has strong expertise in the digital transformation of many customers in the banking sector. By working hand in hand with inwi, the telecommunications leader in Morocco, we are able to offer tailor-made solutions for Umnia Bank and support it in its innovation initiatives,” said Alpha Barry, Director of Atos in Africa

World leader in cyber security services, cloud and digital solutions for the finance sector, Atos has also made the digital workplace a strategic axis and supports its customers in reaping all the benefits of a digitized work environment. Atos relies on the expertise of its teams around the world, in Africa and Morocco, and will bring to this outsourcing program its expertise on outsourcing projects in various fields of activity, including that of the financial sector.

Inwi and Atos, through their expertise, knowledge of the banking sector, and proven track record of numerous successful projects with major financial institutions, will implement the necessary synergies to support Umnia Bank in meeting its challenges in terms of digital transformation and responding to its ambition to remain the participatory bank of reference in Morocco.

“We are confident that this capital project for Umnia Bank will strengthen the capabilities of our bank in terms of agility, efficiency and digital transformation. We are thus giving ourselves the means to accelerate our development and effectively support a market undergoing profound change.” says Adnane El Gueddari, Managing Director, Umnia Bank.

To meet its ambition to become the benchmark crowd funding bank in few years, Umnia Bank has been able to reinvent the crowd funding market by adapting its offer and its organization. Umnia Bank has in particular taken up major challenges to support both its development and the evolution of its offers in terms of customer experience, online banking and more broadly around the digitalization of services.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.