Kuwait - ATME, the digital assets exchange licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has introduced a new regulated model that enables brokers and asset managers to issue and trade investment products directly on its platform. Arabian Gulf Capital is the first to launch under this framework, enabling tokenized investment products to be brought to market faster, at a lower cost, and with full regulatory oversight.

The inaugural product comprises a portfolio of fixed-income securities and was sold out within hours of its launch. Each unit was issued as a digitally native token and listed on ATME’s regulated platform, offering investors secondary market access while reducing operational complexity and compliance requirements.

Under the CBB’s regulatory framework, investment products issued on the ATME platform require regulatory approval. Investors gain accessible and secure entry into alternative assets through this fully compliant and innovative model.

Commenting on the milestone, Maxim Ryabov, Chief Product Officer at ATME, said, “Brokers have traditionally faced high costs and lengthy processes to launch investment products. For the first time in the region, brokers can issue their own trading strategies as regulated products and offer them to hundreds of clients, without the friction of establishing dedicated funds or working through third-party structures. This breakthrough model combines investor protection with the speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of tokenized assets.”

This issuance reflects ATME’s ongoing efforts to modernize capital markets through the compliant, and seamless tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). As the company expands its marketplace, future issuances will provide investors with access to a broader range of alternative assets, while advancing financial innovation across Bahrain and the MENA region.

About ATME

ATME is a digital assets exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain bringing borderless accessibility and liquidity to capital markets through tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA). The company connects businesses looking for seamless and efficient capital-raising solutions, with investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios into new high-value asset classes. The platform is built on a private permissioned blockchain to deliver a highly secure digital marketplace that facilitates the sourcing and trading of tokenized real estate, private equity, private debt and more – all within a transparent and compliant ecosystem. With its comprehensive range of services, the platform is designed to optimize the capital raising process and maximize investment potential.

For more information, please visit: https://atme.com/

About Arabian Gulf Capital

Arabian Gulf Capital B.S.C. (Closed), a Bahrain-based investment firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, committed to delivering bespoke global financial solutions. The firm is dedicated to expanding its clients’ access to international financial instruments through a trusted network of global brokers and issuers.

Arabian Gulf Capital provides tailored investment advisory and portfolio management services, designed to align with each client’s unique risk and return objectives. In addition, the firm delivers comprehensive custodial services, encompassing asset safekeeping, trade settlement, and transaction reporting—ensuring both transparency and security across all client holdings.

For more information, please visit: http://www.arab.capital