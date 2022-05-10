DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Atmantan Wellness Centre, an integrated wellness destination and India’s most luxurious and result-oriented wellness centre, will be present at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 in association with Incredible India & GlobalSpa Middle East from 9th to 12th May 2022 in Dubai.

Truly transformative in nature, with proven holistic healing practices at its core, Atmantan Wellness Centre sits atop a unique crystal hill that lends this land spectacular healing frequencies. Spread over 42 acres of the lush Sahyadris, and overlooking the pristine Mulshi Lake, in Pune - India, Atmantan is the holistic amalgamation of the atma (soul), mana (mind) & tann (body).

This internationally acclaimed wellness clinic, is synonymous with delivering life-altering transformations & guests come here to partake in our Doctor-prescribed programmes. Offering scientifically-researched integrated wellness, Atmantan marries Indian traditional sciences of Ayurveda & Naturopathy with Chinese medicine & alternate sciences. In this land of Prana, guests come to put themselves first, and replenish their emotional, mental & physical health.

With a curated integrated wellness approach, the team of Doctors & experts here help the guest achieve their wellness goals through diagnosed health, and a lifestyle overhaul via customized retreats for everyone. With a highly synergised approach, even the wellness therapies, and the prescribed cuisine, has our guest attaining a true sense of holistic wellbeing. This Atmantan way of living empowers one to truly ‘be transformed’ as they naturally adapt to a refined and enhanced lifestyle.

Some of the most popular retreats at Atmantan are…

* MASTER CLEANSE

* WEIGHT BALANCE

* AYURVEDA PANCHAKARMA

* NATURAL HEALING

Atmantan is also NABH accredited (National Accreditation Board of Hospitals & Healthcare Providers of India) wellness centre; Being conscientious and sustainable, Atmantan is also a GOLD LEED certified project, with stellar green initiatives.

ATM 2022 will bring together professionals from all over the world to showcase their brand offering, products and engage with businesses from across the travel spectrum. The event will witness attendance from the likes of buyers, exhibitors, media and digital influencers from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe discussing all things travel.

-Ends-

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Shweta Chawla

Chawlashweta87@gmail.com