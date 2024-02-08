DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2024 Star Awards. Atlantis The Royal earned a Five-Star award within its first year of opening, and Atlantis, The Palm earned a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award for the third consecutive year.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas and created the concept of Five-Star Ratings in 1958. The company’s anonymous professional inspectors visit thousands of hotels around the world, staying at least two nights and paying their own way. They seek experiences that are enlightening, elevating and enriching and score their assessments based on 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to achieve a Star Rating is to earn it through this independent inspection process.

Atlantis Dubai remains focused on creating and cultivating a passionate and dedicated workforce who are committed to creating exceptional experiences for guests. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, both properties have consistently demonstrated outstanding service, world-class amenities, and unparalleled hospitality. The Five-Star award earned in Atlantis The Royal’s first year of opening reaffirms its position in the global hospitality industry as the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort, whilst the Four-Star award earned by Atlantis, The Palm reflects a high-level performance, which resulted in the most successful year in its history – achieving a record EBITDA in 2023.

“Earning a five-star rating for Atlantis The Royal within the first year of opening and a four-star rating for Atlantis, The Palm for the third consecutive year reflects our enduring commitment to providing category-defining products and exceptional experiences to all who walk through the doors of our resorts,” said Timothy Kelly, President of Atlantis. “It has been a phenomenal year for awards for Atlantis, from Michelin stars to our recognition in the World’s 50 Best Hotels and Restaurants list, so to begin 2024 with both of our Dubai properties featured in the Forbes Travel Guide is an honour, and truly a great start to what we hope will be another record-breaking year for Atlantis”.

“A Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel award is a rare achievement. It's earned only by the very best hotels in the world whose staff delivers a consistently high level of genuine service that makes everyone feel welcomed,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “The level of care and dedication to the guest experience is unsurpassed. It is, however, exceedingly rare to operate at this level within the first year of opening a brand-new property and achieve such recognition. Forbes Travel Guide congratulates the staff and leadership of Atlantis The Royal for this tremendous achievement and continuing to raise the bar to meet the growing tourism demand in the region.”

About Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while WHITE Beach is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

About Forbes Travel Guide

