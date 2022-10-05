DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Aquaventure in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has broken the Guinness World Records™ title for the Most Waterslides in a Waterpark.

In a city which officially holds the highest number of Guinness World Records™ regionally, Atlantis Aquaventure’s brand-new title means it is a destination certain to continue attracting millions of adventure enthusiasts every year. For the record-breaking attempt and new Guinness World Records™ title for the Most Waterslides in a Waterpark, every single slide was tested, documented, and captured on film for the adjudicators to verify. Atlantis Aquaventure has set the brand-new Guinness World Records™ title at 50 waterslides – the highest number in any waterpark globally, smashing the previous Guinness World Records™ title of 41 waterslides.

This is the latest milestone in Atlantis Aquaventure’s phenomenal transformational journey to become the world’s leading aquatic theme park – and an unparalleled standalone entertainment destination in the region. With something for everyone, Atlantis Aquaventure is a waterpark like no other. With three themed, action-packed towers, 1km of beach, and spanning 22.5 hectares, there are over 105 slides, attractions, and experiences for visitors to enjoy – including a whole host of existing record-breaking slides.

Thrill-seekers can set their pulses racing with Odyssey of Terror; the world’s tallest waterslide with a Double TornadoWAVE®, Shockwave; the longest family rafting water coaster in the world, Medusa's Lair; the first dueling PIPElineBLAST® Water Coaster slide in the region and Immortal Falls; the first Cliff jumping in the region.

In September, Atlantis Aquaventure also launched a brand-new range of watersports products with a new partner, Hydrosports. This includes a range of electric-powered watersports activities such as the e-hydrofoil board, hoverboard, and jet skis – with motorised options starting at AED 200 and non-motorised starting at AED 100. Atlantis, The Palm will also exclusively receive its very own 50’ Azimut Yacht, which in-house guests can book to experience the height of luxury yachting around the magnificent Arabian Gulf waters from the comfort of the resort.

Ten of Atlantis Aquaventure’s most esteemed and experienced lifeguards were chosen by Sascha Triemer, Vice President of Marine & Waterpark at Atlantis Dubai, to be presented with the official Guinness World Records™ certificate, together with him. Following the ceremonious moment in front of Atlantis Aquaventure’s most iconic spot, The Leap of Faith. Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences said: “Today, as we celebrate this exciting milestone for Atlantis Aquaventure, we acknowledge what it takes to run a world’s leading waterpark and the people who make the magic happen. This wouldn’t be possible without our team of more than 500 lifeguards who protect the safety of our guests every single day so that they can relax and enjoy extraordinary record-breaking experiences.”

Alwaleed Osman, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records™ said: “Dubai always competes against itself, and is constantly surprising us with its innovation, creativity and determination to maintain its global position as a leading entertainment provider. Atlantis Aquaventure is an Officially Amazing™ addition to the countless number of world records scene in the city.”

Atlantis, The Palm guests enjoy complimentary, daily access to Atlantis Aquaventure as part of their stay while day visitors can purchase a ticket to the world’s largest waterpark from just AED 299: https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/atlantis-aquaventure/aquaventure-waterpark.

