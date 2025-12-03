Dubai, UAE – ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, announces in partnership with The Imperial Electric Company (IEC), the award of a major contract by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) for the deployment of a state-of-the-art Bird Repelling System (BRS) at Lahore International Airport.

This milestone project represents a first-of-its-kind integrated solution combining SURICATE, ATERMES’ advanced AI-enabled multi-sensor surveillance system, with acoustic and laser deterrence technologies. The system delivers a fully automated, intelligent, and environmentally friendly approach to mitigating bird-strike risks; one of aviation’s most persistent safety challenges.

The SURICATE system, developed by ATERMES in France, brings together cutting-edge optronics, embedded AI, and edge computing to continuously monitor airfields, identify potential avian threats in real time, and automatically activate deterrence mechanisms.

Once a bird threat is detected by the system’s deep-learning algorithms, SURICATE autonomously triggers the surrounding acoustic and laser repellers, driving the birds away from critical flight zones such as runways and taxiways.

This unique synergy between AI-based detection and automated multi-modal deterrence marks a turning point in airport security and environmental protection. Unlike traditional manual or time-based repelling systems, the BRS for Lahore Airport operates only when necessary, optimizing energy use and minimizing disturbance to the surrounding ecosystem.

Lionel Thomas, Chairman of ATERMES, stated: “This project is not just about technology; it’s about redefining how airports ensure safety through intelligence. By merging AI, optics, and deterrence, we’re transforming bird control into a predictive, autonomous, and eco-responsible process.”

Sajid Jamal, Executive Director of The Imperial Electric Company, added: “Our partnership with ATERMES reflects Pakistan’s growing commitment to embracing advanced, AI-driven safety systems. Lahore will become the first airport in the region equipped with such an integrated and intelligent Bird Repelling System.”

The project underscores a strong collaboration between France and Pakistan in technological innovation. ATERMES will provide the detection and control systems, while IEC, a key player in Pakistan’s engineering and infrastructure sectors, will oversee integration, installation, and local support. Together, they will ensure the delivery of a robust, scalable, and sustainable system that sets a benchmark for other international airports in the region.

About ATERMES

Founded in 1989, ATERMES is a leading French company specializing in advanced high-tech solutions designed for demanding environments. With over 30 years of expertise, ATERMES has prioritized research and development to continuously enhance its capabilities across four core areas: Mechanics, Electronics, Optronics, and Software.

Today, ATERMES combines its dual focus on Services and Products to deliver customized solutions for partners in the challenging defense sector, backed by a robust industrial foundation. With a strategic emphasis on the Middle East and Africa, ATERMES offers specialized solutions for border protection, critical infrastructure surveillance, and military applications, effectively addressing the security needs of governments and organizations throughout the region.

About The Imperial Electric Company (IEC)

The Imperial Electric Co. (Pvt) Ltd. is a leading Pakistani engineering firm providing comprehensive solutions in aviation, power, automation, and industrial systems. With decades of experience in national infrastructure projects, IEC continues to drive innovation and international collaboration in Pakistan’s modernization journey. For more information, please visit https://www.iec.com.pk

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com