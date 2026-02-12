Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Following its strategic collaboration agreement with Marriott International, ATARA Development has officially launched The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort. The development represents the GCC’s first Sheraton-branded residences, featuring 159 branded apartments scheduled for completion in Q3 2028.

Located on Al Marjan Island, the project blends a refined island lifestyle with exclusive hotel privileges. Positioned near the UAE’s first integrated resort, it places residents at the center of a premier entertainment hub. With sales now officially open, prices for these exclusive waterfront residences start from AED 2.4 Million.

Arch. Abdullah Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said, "The launch of The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort represents another significant milestone for Al Marjan Island’s evolution as a premier coastal destination. Developments of this calibre reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing global appeal and demonstrate how branded residential concepts are shaping the future of waterfront living. By bringing together ATARA’s development expertise and Sheraton’s hospitality legacy, this project offers a compelling proposition for residents.

The Residences introduce an elevated waterfront lifestyle, thoughtfully designed to combine resort-style leisure, holistic wellness, and curated social experiences in a vibrant community. Residents enjoy direct access to a private beach and a variety of pools, including a signature rooftop infinity pool, alongside a wellness hub featuring a 9,000 sq. ft. gym, yoga studios, and a spa. Social experiences are centered around a sky kitchen, rooftop lounge, and a 7,000 sq. ft. nightclub, providing vibrant entertainment while preserving residential tranquility. Family-friendly amenities, including indoor and outdoor kids' play areas, a gaming zone, and an outdoor cinema, complete the offering, supporting modern multi-generational living while reflecting Sheraton’s commitment to comfort, hospitality, and welcoming spaces for all.

Beyond the residence itself, ownership is elevated through ONVIA, Marriott International’s owner recognition platform, which provides exclusive global privileges that take effect immediately upon purchase. Homeowners enjoy instant access to Marriott Bonvoy membership, curated experiences aboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, up to 20% off resort dining, and best-in-class concierge services, delivering seamless travel, tailored experiences, and effortless lifestyle management from day one.

Umid Bazarov, Chief Operating Officer of ATARA Development, added, "With the launch of The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, we are introducing more than a residential project, we are delivering a complete lifestyle ecosystem. Every element, from design and amenities to services and location, has been curated to reflect what today’s discerning buyers expect from branded living. This project is a defining step in ATARA’s journey, strengthening our presence in Ras Al Khaimah while setting new standards for resort-style residences in the region."

Backed by ATARA’s in-house construction and development expertise, the residences ensure meticulous execution across architecture, interiors, and operational excellence, while benefiting from Sheraton’s globally recognised hospitality DNA.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA atMarriott International, commented, "The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort brings the Sheraton brand’s rich heritage of service, connection, and comfort into a residential format tailored for modern living. As demand for branded residences continues to grow, this launch reflects our commitment to creating spaces where owners experience a sense of belonging and elevated lifestyle every day. We are pleased to collaborate with ATARA Development to bring this vision to life in one of the UAE’s most promising destinations."

The launch further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a high-growth investment and lifestyle destination, as Al Marjan Island continues to attract globally recognised brands and landmark developments.

About ATARA Development

Atara Development is an island-focused developer, creating refined residential experiences across Dubai’s waterfront communities. With a strong track record of sold-out developments in Dubai's most prestigious locations, including Pearl Jumeirah Island, La Mer South Island, and Dubai Islands, ATARA is expanding its portfolio with a focus on prime, strategic locations and premium luxury developments. The company's integrated approach, including its in-house construction firm Rakhat Construction, ensures meticulous execution and the highest standards of quality across all projects.

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

Media Contact: pr@pixl.ae