Dubai, UAE: ASUS is presenting its most comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions to date at COMPUTEX 2026, highlighting how artificial intelligence is becoming a more integrated and seamless aspect of everyday digital experiences, using next-generation AI factory architectures developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD.

ASUS's "AI Together" vision envisions a fully integrated AI ecosystem that includes AI factories, enterprise infrastructure, high-performance storage, AI PCs, creator platforms, healthcare solutions, and gaming technologies.

The exhibition's main focus is ASUS' adoption of the NVIDIA DSX AI Factory Platform, which allows enterprises to speed deployment readiness and drastically reduce the time required to transition from AI infrastructure planning to operational AI services. At the center of this strategy is the ASUS AI POD, which is based on NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and is represented by the XA VR721-E3. The platform is designed as a completely liquid-cooled rack-scale AI system for trillion-parameter models and next-generation AI factories, allowing organisations to simulate and evaluate AI infrastructure installations before actual implementation begins.

The exhibit also highlights ASUS' growing array of AI-optimized infrastructure, which includes systems powered by NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8, NVIDIA HGX B300, Intel Xeon 6 CPUs, AMD EPYC processors, and NVIDIA MGX architecture. These platforms offer AI training, inference, simulation, HPC workloads, and large-scale enterprise deployments.

As AI models shift to long-context, multi-turn, and agentic workflows, ASUS emphasises the need for context memory and storage efficiency. They are unveiling their new CMX storage architecture on the UF920-E3-RS24 platform, which is powered by NVIDIA Vera CPU, NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPU, and NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC technologies. The solution, developed in conjunction with IBM and Weka, aims to speed up token production, increase data accessibility, optimise AI data pipelines, and maximise GPU use.

ASUS is also demonstrating ASUS AI Hub, an enterprise-grade platform that enables organisations to create autonomous AI assistants, protect on-premises AI workflows, and boost knowledge retrieval through curated enterprise data environments.

Healthcare is another important target area for COMPUTEX 2026. ASUS Smart Healthcare Solutions combines handheld ultrasound technology, ASUS VivoWatch devices, healthcare data platforms, and NVIDIA NeMo open libraries to provide AI-powered clinical workflows. ASUS is also collaborating with ecosystem partners including IBM, Weka, Western Digital, Foxlink, DDN, Schneider Electric, Dobby DeepAgent Platform, and NunoX to accelerate AI adoption across enterprises, SMBs, industrial organisations, and traditional sectors.

“As AI continues to reshape the way industries operate, ASUS is focused on providing comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions that help organisations move forward with confidence,” said Kevin Li, EEMEA General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Business Group at ASUS. “By working closely with technology partners including IBM, Weka, WD, Foxlink, DDN, and Schneider Electric, and by integrating NVIDIA technology, ASUS is enabling businesses to accelerate AI deployment, strengthen operational intelligence, and build more secure, future-ready systems across industrial, transportation, and communications sectors.”

Along with its enterprise AI display, ASUS is also commemorating the 20th anniversary of Republic of Gamers (ROG) with immersive demonstrations and cutting-edge gaming technologies.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader offering innovative technologies to improve the digital lives of consumers, creators, gamers, and businesses worldwide. ASUS has a diverse portfolio that includes laptops, desktops, gaming devices, displays, networking solutions, motherboards, AI-powered technologies, and enterprise products. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS continues to push the boundaries of intelligent computing with cutting-edge AI advancements, creator-focused ecosystems, improved gaming experiences, and environmentally friendly initiatives. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS remains committed to enabling individuals and companies through technology that improves productivity, creativity, connectivity, and everyday experiences.