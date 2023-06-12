Dubai, UAE - Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, has officially launched its first autonomous shopping store in Sky Tower, Abu Dhabi; the imaginative brick-and-mortar location operates solely using artificial intelligence (AI). “B Store,” an innovative retail concept, is revolutionizing the shopping experience in the UAE through faster payment processing and fewer hassles. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology and cloud integration, B Store offers a seamless and fully automated shopping experience that lets shoppers pay for their purchases by simply using their faces.

Integrating facial recognition technology for customer payments in an autonomous store is a unique offering that sets Astra apart. The store focuses on grocery items with extended shelf life, ensuring customer satisfaction and convenience. This innovative combination showcases Astra’s commitment to expanding and enhancing its services.

At B Store, shoppers can expect a hassle-free journey from start to finish, as the process is designed to provide a seamless and convenient shopping experience. Upon approaching the entry gates, the customer is greeted with an ELO screen displaying a message, "Tap or Scan to Enter." They have the option to pay using the POS machine by tapping their card or utilizing Payby’s revolutionary FacePay; users can act out the action instead of selecting an on screen. For card payments, customers proceed to tap the POS machine with their card, while for FacePay, they move to the FacePay machine and simply look at it. Once the payment method is completed, the ELO screen will initiate a question about their receipt.

When selecting their preferred option, the gates open, granting access to the store.. Inside the store, customers can comfortably retrieve their desired items in the most convenient and smooth manner. Upon leaving, they receive a text message on the provided phone number, expressing gratitude for their trip and informing them that their receipt is being processed. A subsequent message contains a hyperlink, allowing customers to click and view their receipt conveniently.

Valeriya Thores, Autonomous E-Commerce Director at Astra Tech said: "We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever B Store and redefine the future of retail. This innovative integration of facial recognition technology revolutionizes the way we shop and showcases our commitment to providing unparalleled convenience and security. Step into the future of retail with B Store, where your face becomes your ultimate payment method. Our vision has always been to simplify the everyday for our customers, and this is another step in that direction."

The Ultra app is taking its offerings one step further by harnessing the power of AI and creating an autonomous store where customers can seamlessly complete transactions using the power of their faces. Driving the industry forward with its pioneering vision, Astra Tech is re-imaging the future and solidifying its leading position at the forefront of the regional technology sector.

About Botim:

BOTIM, renowned for VoIP across the MENA region, has now transformed from a communication app into the world’s first ultra app. Offering a multitude of services, including fintech, government services, pharmacy, retail, and more, Botim empowers users to embrace a digital, seamless, and convenient lifestyle. Since its establishment in 2017, Botim has expanded its operations to 155 countries, providing a wide array of features such as free video and voice calls, UAE-powered money transfers through PayBy, local and international phone recharges and bill payments, group chats and calls, gaming, health features, and even a Quran book reading option. In 2022, Astra Tech, MENA's leading consumer technology holding group, acquired Botim, solidifying its position in the market.

