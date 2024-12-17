Riyadh:

Aster Sanad Hospital – unit of the leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, recently concluded its successful Venous Thrombosis & Hemostasis Symposium 2024, at the Braira Hotel Qurtuba in Riyadh. The event, held in collaboration with the Saudi Society of Hematology, saw participation from 200+ healthcare professionals, including hematologists, clinicians, and researchers from across the Kingdom and beyond, who gathered to explore the latest advancements in the management of venous thrombosis and hemostasis.

The symposium, which was officially recognized by the Saudi Comission for Health Specialists, provided attendees with recognized credit hours for their participation and served as a valuable platform for professional development and knowledge exchange. The two-day event featured a distinguished lineup of 20+ experts from across the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia presented a wide range of critical topics related to venous thrombosis, bleeding disorders, and blood coagulation.

Commenting on the symposium, Mohamed Alshamari, CEO – Aster Hospitals and Clinics KSA, said “Continuous learning and collaboration in healthcare are essential for driving better patient outcomes. We are proud to have brought together such a distinguished group of professionals to discuss the most pressing challenges and recent innovations in the field of hematology. This symposium not only provided an opportunity for education but also fostered collaboration among experts, setting the stage for ongoing advancements in patient care.”

The symposium also provided key insights into several critical topics, including platelet disorder, thrombosis in leukemia patients, anticoagulation in special situations, DOACS in cancer-associated thrombosis, along with prevention, diagnosis, and management PE and DVT in pregnant woman. These sessions were delivered by key doctors and academics in the region – bringing specialized learnings to the medical community participating in the symposium. A key takeaway from the event was the emphasis on tailoring treatment plans to individual patient profiles, including genetic factors and comorbidities, to optimize treatment outcomes.

The conference offered attending specialists and consultants a valuable opportunity to explore the latest medical advancements and strategies in hematology, aimed at enhancing patient outcomes. Aster Sanad Hospital is committed to continuing its efforts in organizing educational events that contribute to the ongoing development of healthcare professionals in the region.

