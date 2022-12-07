Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers in the GCC and India, signed a Contract with Faruk Medical City, Iraq’s leading healthcare service provider, to collaborate on capability development and academic and professional training programs for clinical staff and healthcare professionals in Iraq. Faruk Medical City is a part of Faruk Investment Group - one of the largest investment groups in Iraq.

Through this partnership, doctors from Aster DM Healthcare will visit Faruk Medical City’s state-of-the-art facilities to consult and provide surgical services which are not locally available and for which patients have to travel overseas.

Aster DM Healthcare and Faruk Medical City will jointly provide training and academic support to medical and paramedical staff of Faruk Medical City hospital. The move aims to develop Faruk Medical City jointly as a hospital of excellence through providing advanced academic training and capability development, along with its benchmarked international standards in providing first-rated clinical and medical services in Iraq. Aster will also play an advisory role in guiding Faruk Medical City to apply for international accreditation.

Faruk Investment Group and Aster DM Healthcare have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential collaboration opportunities to expand Aster Pharmacy’s services to Iraq, including the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and wellness products.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to partner with FMC Kurdistan to support the clinical operations and academic programs at FMC Hospitals, Sulaimaniya. With decades of experience in providing tertiary and quaternary patient care, Aster is well placed to provide comprehensive training to health care professionals in Iraq. Our expert doctors shall also visit FMC regularly to participate in patient care. This partnership reaffirms Aster’s commitment to support patients and the medical fraternity across geographies.”

Mr. Faruk Mustafa Rasool, Founder and Chairman of Faruk Investment Group and Faruk Medical City said, “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, and we are looking forward to working together to upscale and develop our healthcare service all over Iraq. With Aster, we will build synergies on all medical and administrative levels to improve hospital operations and clinical services through the joining of the strengths of Faruk Investment Group’s 45-year-long history in business leadership in Iraq, Faruk Medical City’s strong presence and brand presence as a leader in healthcare services in Iraq, and Aster through their successful 36-years-long leadership in healthcare provision in the GCC and India. We are envisaging further developing the healthcare sector in Iraq through active contribution to medical education in the fields of Nursing, and Biomedical sciences”.

-Ends-

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459* pharmacies, 19 labs and 140 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 28,400 plus dedicated staff including 3,622 doctors and 8,095 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

* Including 214 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

About Faruk Investment Group

Faruk Investment Group was founded by the well-known entrepreneur Mr. Faruk Mustafa Rasool whose business journey started back in the 1970’s. Faruk Investment Group has companies operating in 10 sectors: Cement Industry, Telecommunication and Technology, Medical Services, Hospitality and Leisure, Waste Treatment, Construction, Real Estate, Financial Services, Insurance, and Manufacturing. Currently, Faruk Investment Group comprises 20 operating companies. Faruk Investment Group has continually championed positive development in Iraq’s social and economic sectors. Faruk Investment Group employs more than 7,000 employees, it is home to thousands of national and international talents who bring diversity and continuous development to society.

About Faruk Medical City

Faruk Medical City is one of the leading hospitals that is part of Faruk investment group located in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. It was built on 70,000 square meters, a large-scale specification that allows the hospital to accept a considerable number of patients and serve them in a professional and sophisticated environment where patient safety and comfort are a top priority. It is considered one of the top medical providers in the country that offers high-quality healthcare services with international standards. It includes 210 patient beds, more than 190 high-caliber and board-certified physicians, 120 fully equipped single rooms, 21 modern suites outfitted with world-class medical equipment and designs, and 11 advanced operating rooms equipped with the latest medical technologies, with over 25 specialized clinics including, but not limited to, Childbirth and Maternity Services, Aesthetic Clinic, Cancer Surgery, Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery Clinic, Neurology Clinic, and Breast Surgery Clinic.

Faruk Medical City is the leading hospital in Iraq based in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, which offers top-notch healthcare services to patients in Iraq and the region.

For more information about us, please contact: