Abu Dhabi – Leading real estate services company, Asteco Property Management, has won the Property Consultancy Team of the Year award during the Smart Built Environment Awards 2022 ceremony held recently in Dubai. Asteco was recognised for providing sector specific expertise in terms of services and team, as well as being acknowledged by its clients for going above and beyond to serve as valuable strategic real estate advisors.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco, said, “Asteco's large and growing client base has relied on us to identify opportunities, maximise resources, and mitigate risks by providing trusted advisory solutions, unparalleled market research, accurate valuation, and professional building consultancy services. Being named Property Consultancy Team of the Year demonstrates Asteco's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, high-impact, value-added real estate services that blend local knowledge and international expertise."

John Allen, Executive Director - Valuation & Advisory at Asteco, said, “Over the years, the depth and quality of data underpinning Asteco's advisory services has continued to grow at a similar rate to the UAE's built environment and we have worked tirelessly to provide informed advice to our clients to help them reach their full potential. We are truly honoured to receive this recognition during the Smart Built Environment Awards.”

The Smart Built Environment Awards (SBEA) are a prestigious regional celebration that honours excellence in the management of buildings and communities. SBEA was founded in 2021 and focuses on four main sectors including facilities management, property management, community management, and Proptech, and conducts a thorough and all-encompassing review of all central players involved in the management of the built environment.

Asteco is a major regional and international award-winning full-service real estate services company that was formed in 1985 and has gained enormous respect for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company is also widely recognised for its involvement with many of the projects that have defined the landscape and physical infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates. The world-class company has a distinguished and important combination of local knowledge and international expertise and has been renowned for its application of the latest technological tools and innovations, its commitment to transparency, winning strategies, and human expertise.