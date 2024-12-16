Abu Dhabi - Asteco, a leading real estate services company, has won the "Property Management Company of the Year" award at the World Realty Congress Awards 2024, held recently in Dubai. The award recognised Asteco's exceptional performance, innovative strategies and firm commitment to client satisfaction within the property management sector.

Randy Fink, CEO at Asteco, said, “Being recognised by the World Realty Congress is a true honour. This award reflects Asteco's four-decade legacy of building lasting relationships with clients, some of whom have been with us since our inception. Throughout our journey, we’ve focused on exceeding client expectations and delivering reliable, high-quality, value-added services. This approach has set new benchmarks in property management, establishing us as a trusted leader in the real estate sector.”

Asteco strengthens its position as a market leader by utilising advanced technology to drive operational efficiency, enhance stakeholder experiences and support the company's continued growth and market presence.

Asteco also won the silver award in the “Real Estate Consultancy Company of the Year” category, in recognition of its Valuation and Advisory department's exceptional expertise, data-driven insights and strategic guidance provided to clients across the UAE.

Most recently, Asteco was also honoured with the silver award in the “Property Management Company of the Year” category at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2024, recognising the company's dedication to ensuring that all client requirements are not only met but exceeded.

The World Realty Congress Awards are a leading industry platform recognising excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements across various areas, honouring companies that demonstrate leadership, best practices and a commitment to shaping the future of real estate. The annual awards ceremony brings together key players and thought leaders from the global real estate community.

About Asteco:

Asteco is a major regional and international award-winning full-service real estate services company that was formed in 1985 and has gained enormous respect for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company is widely recognised for its involvement with many of the projects that have defined the landscape and physical infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

The world-class company has a distinguished and important combination of local knowledge and international expertise and has been renowned for its application of the latest technological tools and innovations, its commitment to transparency, winning strategies, and human expertise.

Undisputed Real Estate experts with a regional presence to serve its customers, Asteco proudly represents a significant number of the region’s top property Owners, Developers, and Investors.

Asteco offers a wide range of services and solutions to its clients from Valuation Advisory and Building Consultancy, Property Management as well as Sales & Leasing services. The company applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for its clients at every stage of the property lifecycle and to continuously elevate customer experiences.