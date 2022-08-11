Global Economics Awards, the prestigious British platform based in London, celebrated and distinguished Asiacell’s YOOZ: The youth-designated platform which was created by the telecommunications tycoon, Asiacell, in 2021.YOOZ’s exceptional marketing and public relations campaigns had landed the Iraqi telecom company the award of “Best Marketing Campaign in Telecom” in Iraq, changing the typical scene for corporate marketing campaigns with its innovation, originality and creativity. Asiacell has been leading the market since 2015, affirming its dominance with a national communications campaign that resulted in an incredibly positive reaction from the Iraqi public. The joyous uproar which came from this campaign resulted in a record rocketing in YOOZ sales immediately after its launch.

In its ongoing efforts to lead the digitalisation in Iraq, Asiacell’s work focuses on the importance of using digital transformation to integrate technological tools in international business practice and strategy and the obstacles encountered with introducing these new technologies. YOOZ has been one of the by-products of this shift Asiacell has been creating.

Yooz is a platform created by Asiacell designed for the youth; this platform allows the customers to customise their own bundles according to their needs. It is defined by the transparency and the liberty it gives to the customers to ensure the best use of their credit; it also provides numerous youth entertaining services such as MOOD cards, YOOZ Coins and more. Asiacell’s innovative marketing campaign captivated the United Kingdom’s esteemed; Global Economics Limited, which is a financial publication and a quarterly business magazine that hosts an annual Global Economics Awards Program where they honour performers in various economic sectors.

The youth-centred platform’s marketing campaign included three phases: first, a broad teasing campaign. The second phase was the launch event, which was attended by 5,000 people of influence and celebrities as well as executives of Asiacell and their strategic partners. The event was the biggest Baghdad had witnessed; there were different entertainments such as the glowing flying drummers, the fascinating lights and laser shows for the first time in Iraq, hologram technology to introduce the benefits of YOOZ, and enthusiastic influencers who illustrated YOOZ’s traits of transparency, control and youth-oriented benefits. Phase three included an ongoing marketing campaign, on-ground activations, and the sponsorship of many youth-oriented events.

Asiacell’s Chief Commercial Officer, Chra Hussain, commented, “I feel both proud and thankful. Proud that our hard work is being recognised and rewarded, a true example of how dedication always pays off. I would like to thank our loyal customers who interacted and are still interacting with YOOZ. Our product is directed at youth; therefore, our marketing campaign was designed to be youthful, innovative, extraordinary, communicative, and entertaining. We figured out what our customers wanted and gave it to them. In record time, we were able to dominate this segment of the market share. It is truly fascinating to see months of dedication being noticed and honoured globally”.

“The internationalisation of companies is increasingly dependent on their digitalisation. Since companies started dematerialising borders and reducing costs with the usage of e-commerce, they have also changed how business is conducted. Asiacell has to be part of this global shift and is the only entity that can lead it in Iraq. The introduction of mobile technologies, storage solutions, cloud computing, learning algorithms, and big data technologies has created new opportunities for companies and has increased digitalisation.”

It is to be noted that this is not the first award Asiacell has received this year. It came with no surprise that Asiacell has brought back yet another recognition to Iraq with its latest platform, YOOZ. After all, it is the entrusted destination for all that is innovative, phenomenal, and advanced, as well as the chief of technological development. In addition to leading the telecommunication market, it has established its status as the most awarded company in Iraq. The Iraqi telecom star promises its customers that its services will continually advance to keep bringing Iraq front and centre globally as a technology hub.

-Ends-

About Asiacell

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 16 million customers as of January 1st, 2022. Asiacell is recognised as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers 99%+ of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq. By the beginning of 2022, Asiacell is accredited as the fastest 4G+ service in Iraq and the most comprehensive internet coverage by Ookla®.

Learn more at www.asiacell.com

About The Global Economics

The Global Economics Limited is a UK-based financial publication and a quarterly business magazine giving thoughtful insights into the economic sectors of various industries worldwide. Our highlight is the prestigious country-specific Annual Global Economics awards program, where the best performers in different financial sectors are identified worldwide and honoured.

Learn more at https://www.theglobaleconomics.com/about-us/