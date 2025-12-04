Bahrein – Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), a leading maritime industrial hub, and Roboze, a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for high-performance super-polymers and composite materials, have signed a partnership agreement to establish Bahrain’s first industrial facility dedicated to advanced additive manufacturing. The new plant will be located within ASRY’s premises in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, underscoring the strategic relevance of the initiative for both nations’ industrial value chains.

An industrial center focused on MRO and critical components

The facility is designed to directly support marine MRO operations, as well as the oil & gas, energy, aerospace, and defense sectors, domains where access to high-performance, lightweight, and durable components is essential for operational continuity.

ASRY and Roboze will jointly define and engineer the new production infrastructure, integrating industrial 3D printing, advanced super-polymer processing, composite manufacturing, and digitalized workflows.

The goal is to reduce downtime, optimize spare-parts management, and provide on-demand production of critical components, minimizing logistics costs and dependency on foreign suppliers.

A partnership built on complementary industrial capabilities

The collaboration brings together ASRY’s industrial and maintenance expertise with Roboze’s technological leadership in additive manufacturing with high-performance materials, recognized by the Kingdom of Bahrain as a “Strategic Technology of Interest.”

The project may also connect with RAM – Roboze Advanced Manufacturing, the global network of decentralized smart factories delivering high-precision, qualified production.

Dr. Ahmed AlAbri, CEO of ASRY, stated: “This partnership strengthens our MRO capabilities and expands access to advanced technical components that are essential to the industries we serve.”

Alessio Lorusso, CEO of Roboze, commented: “Working with ASRY allows us to introduce a concrete, operations-driven production model tailored to the needs of high-demand sectors, from marine repair to critical applications in energy and defense.”

Strengthening Bahrain’s industrial production capacity

The new center aims to become a regional reference point for advanced manufacturing using super-polymers and composites, supporting the development of specialized industrial skills and contributing to Bahrain’s long-term production resilience.

ABOUT ROBOZE

Roboze develops additive manufacturing solutions based on super polymers and composite materials, replacing metals and reducing production time and cost. Through RAM – Roboze Advanced Manufacturing, its global network of decentralized Smart Factories, the company enables scalable and on-demand production of high-performance components for aerospace, energy, mobility, and other strategic sectors.

Learn more at www.roboze.com.

