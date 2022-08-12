The new Primary healthcare network symbolises Aspen Medical’s contribution to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 of creating a world-class healthcare system for all residents.

Aspen Medical Primary Healthcare Centre in Al Wathba is the first of six primary healthcare centres that have been built across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH)

Centers offer General Practice and Family Medicine, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Dentistry Services

Abu Dhabi: – Aspen Medical, the Australia-based provider of global Healthcare solutions, recently launched a new community Primary Healthcare Centre in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. The launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), to provide comprehensive primary healthcare across nine areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The new community Primary Healthcare Centre seeks to serve thousands of residents who live and work in the Al Wathba region and the surrounding areas. Services include General Practice and Family Medicine, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Pediatrics and Dentistry.

Aspen Medical has launched an initial network of six new world-class healthcare centres to serve residents across nine areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Shakhbout City, Umm Ghaffa, Al Dhahra, Al Maleeh and Al Salamat.

The healthcare centres will provide patient-focused and efficient primary care and local access to some specialist care to the tens of thousands of residents who live in those areas. The Centres will also refer patients to specialist centres if and when required, and each centre will act as a community hub for health, preventive medicine and wellbeing.

DoH has been working closely with healthcare providers in the Emirate to implement its primary care model that makes primary healthcare services more accessible to all patients. DoH seeks to have primary care clinics available within the community areas to all members. The model enhances and maintains patient-doctor relationships through providing patients with the best quality of healthcare services and clinical outcomes.

H.E Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director, Healthcare Facilities Sector, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi stated: “Residential Primary Healthcare Centres are essential lifelines that provide a vital link between specialist healthcare providers and remote communities, providing a range of preventative screening services and managing both chronic and acute health care for their populations. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi ensures access to quality healthcare services to all residents in the Emirate. We trust that Aspen Medical’s new community healthcare centres will play an increasingly important role in the ongoing modernisation of the UAE’s healthcare system.”

“Primary care puts patients at the forefront of the healthcare system by ensuring that they have a longer-term and more accessible relationship with their family doctors, with a focus on preventing illness, and serves as a single and streamlined point of contact for all the local residents healthcare needs. Over the past years, significant investment has helped Abu Dhabi establish a world-class healthcare industry with advanced medical care and research facilities serving residents and enhancing patient access to quality healthcare.” said Al Zaabi.

Glenn Keys, Founder and Executive Chairman of Aspen Medical, said: “The opening of the Primary Healthcare Centre in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, further emphasises our mission to provide world independent healthcare for local communities. We create comfortable and welcoming environments; ones that we would happily trust to treat our own families.

“We believe in being recognised for outstanding work, and we remain committed to our ethos of going the extra mile. These pillars will be the backbone of our new Primary Healthcare Centre and all our future ones across Abu Dhabi.”

Bruce Armstrong, visiting Group Chief Executive Officer at Aspen Medical, said: “As a leading global healthcare provider, Aspen Medical is proud to serve the needs of local communities as we announce the launch of our new healthcare centre in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

“We focus on providing primary care, supported by some locally available speciality services, to ensure that all families and communities have access to essential health services. We aim to enhance the local health ecosystem and we commit to providing multiple healthcare centres that are large enough to serve, but also small enough to care.

“We believe in the mantra of the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, who grew up in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and believed in providing accessible healthcare for all. As he once said: “The desert taught us how to be patient and persevere until the land swells with abundance. Thus, we have to persevere in patience”. We thank the community for its patience as we invested and built the healthcare Centre. It is now open.

Vincent Shields, Regional General Manager in the UAE and MENA region at Aspen Medical, said: “Providing family-centric care is at the core of Aspen Medical’s mission statement. We strive to not only provide centres that serve, but also provide places where our patient-centred practitioners are an extension of the neighbourhoods they care for.

“We believe that long-term relationships between patients and families are vital. At our Primary Healthcare Centre in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, and at all our upcoming healthcare centres, we will use accessible, empathetic and community-driven healthcare to earn the trust of the community, to provide exceptional care and deliver exceptional patient satisfaction. Our aim is to become part of the social fabric of the communities and families we serve.

“We would like to thank the UAE Government and our Abu Dhabi partners for their continued support and belief in the vision. As we continue our expansion across this key market, we proudly align ourselves with the UAE vision of elevating the nation’s healthcare services under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and Healthcare Capacity Master Plan, 2035.”

