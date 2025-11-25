Dubai, UAE – ASICO Development announced today the official launch of its Building Information Modeling (BIM) program for upcoming projects, marking a major step in the company’s digital transformation journey and reinforcing its commitment to quality, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

BIM: A Strategic Investment for Smarter, More Efficient Development

Building Information Modeling is now considered one of the most impactful tools in modern real estate development. By creating a unified digital model that integrates design, construction sequencing, cost data, sustainability analysis, and operational information, BIM provides:

Early clash detection and reduction of design errors

More accurate cost and quantity management

Clear visualization of the construction timeline

Improved design quality and coordination among consultants and contractors

Full, accurate as-built documentation for future maintenance and facility operations

These advantages directly align with ASICO’s mission to deliver high-quality developments while ensuring better control over time, cost, and technical performance.

Implementation Across Upcoming ASICO Projects

ASICO is rolling out BIM across all new development projects as part of a phased digital engineering strategy. This includes:

Coordination for enhanced design accuracy and clash detection

Schedule integration to support construction planning and progress tracking

Cost modeling for more precise budgeting and dynamic updates as designs evolve

Sustainability simulations to support energy efficiency and environmental targets

Facilities management models to ensure accurate handover data and long-term operational readiness

These workflows will be implemented through structured BIM Execution Plans (BEPs), clear consultant requirements, and internal capability-building.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality Requirements

The BIM program will be delivered in full alignment with the Dubai Building Code and Dubai BIM submission standards, including ISO 19650-aligned information management and the required IFC/IDS deliverables for permit submission.

This ensures that all ASICO projects meet Dubai Municipality requirements for BIM-based documentation and digital model submissions.

A Strong Foundation for Future Digital Integration

“With BIM, we are elevating the way we design, coordinate, and deliver our developments,” said Salah M. Baleed, Director of Engineering. “It sets the foundation for future digital initiatives and supports our commitment to smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable buildings.”

About ASICO

ASICO is a full-service real estate developer and design consultancy based in Dubai. The firm specializes in architectural design, project development, and master planning, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across the UAE’s evolving real estate landscape.

www.asicodevelopment.ae

