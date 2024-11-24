Dubai, UAE: DRNK, a sustainability-focused brand dedicated to reducing single-use plastic, made history as the first Asian couple to secure double their requested funding on Shark Tank Dubai Season 2. DRNK have reimagined the water bottle, making it sleek, compact, and environmentally responsible - catering to consumers’ need for convenience, style, and portability.

Mishal and Yasir Chaudhry entered Shark Tank Dubai with an ask of AED 500,000 in exchange for 25% of their company. They ultimately accepted an offer from advertising mogul Elie Khouri, who provided AED 500,000 along with an additional AED 500,000 in marketing support, in return for a 40% stake. Elie Khouri secured a larger share of DRNK at a higher valuation that Mishal and Yasir had initially proposed.

“It was a difficult decision to make, especially because we deeply admire both Toufiq and Amira. Toufiq has pioneered an entirely new retail segment in the UAE, and Amira is empowering everyday people to invest in property through fractional ownership. We knew we could learn a lot from them, but our mission is to transform the way water is consumed globally. For that, we needed someone like Elie, who could help us market our products worldwide through his extensive network,” said Yasir, co-founder of DRNK

“Our aim with DRNK is to fight the use of single-use plastic consumption by making the daily task of carrying a water bottle easy, enabling easy hydration without compromising convenience. With a focus on innovative design and environmental responsibility, we are proud to have created the slimmest steel water bottle in the world. said Mishal, co-founder of DRNK.

DRNK bottles re-envision everyday hydration with a focus on both functionality and aesthetics. The bottle is engineered to fit seamlessly into laptop bags, handbags and even diaper bags. Key features include a convenient carrying strap, a leak-proof lid, and an insulated neoprene sleeve that guards against scratches and bumps. With a sleek, clear finish and a durable stainless steel option, DRNK’s water bottles combine style and purpose to encourage conscious consumption.

Beyond its thoughtful design, DRNK has also partnered with Ecologi, a renowned environmental organisation working to combat climate change and promote sustainability. Together, they are planting one tree for every bottle sold, further reinforcing the brand’s dedication to environmental preservation.

In addition to contributing to ecologi’s reforestation efforts, DRNK is committed to responsible production practices, using recycled material for their packaging and minimising their environmental footprint. DRNK also actively engages in efforts that support environmental causes such as beach cleanups and environmental education.

DRNK also offers customized branding solutions for corporate orders, using multiple methods of customization, including laser etching, sublimation, digital printing, and screen printing.

About DRNK

Born in the UAE, DRNK was founded to combat the single-use plastic crisis through innovative, eco-conscious designs. At its core, DRNK merges functionality with sustainability, offering slim, stylish water bottles crafted for modern lifestyles. Engineered with precision, DRNK bottles are made from high-grade, BPA-free Tritan plastic or stainless steel, combining safety, durability, and sleek aesthetics. Each bottle includes thoughtful features like thermal insulation, leak-proof caps, and minimalist designs to fit seamlessly into bags of all shapes and sizes. Founded by Mishal and Yasir Chaudhry, DRNK aims to accelerate its mission to reduce single-use plastic through smart design and sustainable choices, encouraging individuals to choose reusable products that fit their lifestyles and values.