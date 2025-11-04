Muscat – H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said presided over the launch of the Alternative Investment Market, a new platform under the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), designed to support national companies and empower the private sector in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The initiative is part of the capital market incentive programme, which offers a set of measures to encourage companies to list on MSX. It aims to improve competitiveness, attract investments and expand private sector participation in the national economy.

The Alternative Investment Market will operate as a secondary market within MSX, providing SMEs, start-ups and family-owned businesses access to capital under a simplified regulatory framework. The market is expected to enhance transparency, boost investor confidence and contribute to economic diversification goals set out in Oman Vision 2040.

