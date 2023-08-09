Baghdad, Iraq: Asiacell, Iraq's pioneering telecommunication provider, in collaboration with global technology titan Huawei, has launched the Middle East's first Intelligent IP Network. This ground-breaking development aligns with Asiacell's dedication to meeting and surpassing the increasingly complex and stringent Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements in the era of 5G and Cloud technologies.

"Putting Iraq in the world's Communication Landscape," Asiacell, since its inception in 1999, has been committed to bringing high-quality service experiences to its 17 million-plus subscribers. This latest technological advancement will ensure reliable and superior service experiences, fitting the evolving needs of mobile and business (B2B) customers.

Hicham Siblini, Asiacell CTIO, remarked, "As a pioneer in telecommunication, Asiacell is committed to bringing the latest technology and innovations that deliver the best service experience to its customers in Iraq by joining hands with Huawei."

Asiacell has deployed the region's first Intelligent IP Network, utilizing the revolutionary G-SRv6 Policy & SDN technology, to enhance automatic traffic routing. This innovation ensures the fulfillment of SLA commitments to customers by choosing the best network path.

The new SRv6 protocol also facilitates efficient programming of IP transport, leading to faster deployment of end-to-end optimized traffic paths and eliminating complex layers involved in traditional IP MPLS. This results in more rapid service activations and efficient network operations.

Vanness You, Vice President of Huawei ME & CA MSSD, asserted, "As digital transformation moves forward, subscribers and enterprises will benefit from the advanced SDN and SRv6 capabilities deployed by Huawei in Asiacell networks. Together with Asiacell, we are ready to ensure superior service experiences with a 5G-ready multi-service IP transport network designed to provide high-quality and scalable services."

This new Intelligent IP Network enhances the operational efficiency of various applications, like cloud CCTV, cloud PC, cloud VR, 5G live broadcasting, AR, remote assistance, and drone inspection. The network can always guarantee the SLA commitments, providing continuous and reliable service in any environment at scale. Together with SRv6 & SDN, Asiacell, and Huawei have built the Middle East region's first intelligent IP network that can provide businesses a continuous and reliable service in any environment at scale.

This pioneering achievement marks an important milestone towards Autonomous Driving Networks (ADN), further strengthening Asiacell's leading role in introducing cutting-edge technology into Iraq. Asiacell continues to shape the future of digitization across all sectors in Iraq, bridging gaps and paving the way for robust technological growth.

Asiacell, "Brings Us Together," is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq, boasting a subscriber base exceeding 17 million customers as of January 1, 2023. Asiacell has been recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve nationwide coverage. It offers high-quality 4G services across all Iraqi provinces and covers over 99.06% of the Iraqi population, making its network the most extensive and widely covered among other mobile phone operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider, offering the highest quality network in Iraq.

