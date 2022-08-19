Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:The Asia Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi earlier today (Friday) by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman Emirates Cricket Board.

Also present at the unveiling were Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, Shammi Silva President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Ashley de Silva, CEO Sri Lanka Cricket, Subhan Ahmed, Advisor, Emirates Cricket Board, Thusith Perera, GM Finance & Operations, Asian Cricket Council, and Prabhakaran Thanraj, Head of Events and Commercial, Asian Cricket Council.

The Asian Cricket Council’s marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues, Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting from August 27th through September 11th.

