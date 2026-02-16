The Group signs multiple partnerships with prominent freezones in the UAE to ensure smoother market entry

Dubai, UAE – Asia Bankers Club, a global private membership network supporting international market entry and cross-border expansion, is further enhancing its offering in the UAE through the launch of expanded international market entry and cross-border advisory services. This strategic move reinforces the UAE’s growing role as a second headquarters for the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs and investors.

Founded in Hong Kong as a private and carefully curated membership club, Asia Bankers Club brings together global entrepreneurs, investors, family offices and senior executives seeking to expand into new markets with confidence. More than a traditional advisory or administrative platform, Asia Bankers Club facilitates global market entry through trusted relationships, curated access and peer-level intelligence, enabling members to move faster and more effectively across borders.

Asia Bankers Club was founded by Mr. Kingston Lai, whose career spans institutional finance, cross-border investment and strategic advisory across Asia and global markets, as a former Executive Director of Morgan Stanley as well as his own entrepreneurial journey. Having worked closely with banks, private equity firms, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs, Kingston has built a reputation for connecting capital with opportunity through credibility, discretion and long-term relationships.

Founded in 2012 within finance, Asia Bankers Club has grown into a vibrant global network of 100,000 plus entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators shaping the future across every industry — from technology and venture capital to sustainable energy and beyond. The purpose is simple and powerful: Building Network. Growing Wealth. The Club’s core membership offering is designed to reduce the friction that often accompanies international expansion. Rather than focusing solely on paperwork, licensing or transactional introductions, the Club supports members through long-term relationship capital, connecting them with decision-makers, partners and peers who understand local market nuances across Asia, the Middle East and other global financial centres.

With a strong footprint across Asia and growing international relevance, Asia Bankers Club’s expansion into the UAE creates a strategic bridge between East and West. From Dubai, the Club will support members navigating cross-border growth, investment and partnerships through closed-door forums, curated introductions and shared intelligence at the highest level.

As part of Asia Bankers Club’s UAE expansion, Kingston has relocated to Dubai, underscoring both his personal confidence in the market and the Club’s long-term commitment to the region.

“Capital today is abundant, but access is not,” said Kingston Lai, Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club. “Successful global expansion depends on trusted connectivity, relationships with the right partners, decision-makers and peers who can’t be found through structures or spreadsheets alone. Relocating to Dubai is a clear statement of belief in the UAE as a centre of gravity for global business and a cornerstone of Asia Bankers Club’s next phase of growth.”

As global markets become more complex and interconnected, networks are increasingly emerging as the new currency of business. Competitive advantage now lies less in capital availability and more in the ability to access trusted ecosystems-relationships with regulators, local partners, investors and peers who enable credibility and speed in unfamiliar markets.

This shift is a key reason why the UAE has rapidly established itself as a preferred second headquarters for global entrepreneurs, investors and family offices. Political stability, forward-looking regulation, world-class infrastructure, unmatched geographic connectivity and a highly energised talent pool have positioned the country as a natural base for internationally minded founders and investors.

Dubai, in particular, offers a unique environment where capital, innovation and international talent converge, making it an ideal hub for network-driven expansion across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Asia Bankers Club’s enhanced offering in the UAE reflects this global realignment. As networks replace capital as the primary driver of influence and growth, Asia Bankers Club is positioning itself at the centre of this evolution, supporting its members from the UAE as they expand across borders through trusted relationships, curated access and long-term strategic insight. For more information and membership requests, please visit https://www.asiabankersclub.com/membership/

About Asia Bankers Club

Founded in 2012 by Kingston Lai, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker, Asia Bankers Club is part of IFCX Group and invested by Black Spade Capital, the family office of billionaire Lawrence Ho. The platform is designed to help individuals build powerful networks and grow wealth.

The Club serves a highly curated global network of over 100,000 investors, entrepreneurs, and decision makers. Members gain exclusive access to global investment opportunities, private events, and professional networks spanning real estate, private equity, and lifestyle assets. The Club also provides comprehensive support for global market entry. Through trust, insight, and connection, Asia Bankers Club empowers its members to build cross border relationships and grow tangible wealth. This includes access to prime physical assets that offer lasting, real world value.

https://www.asiabankersclub.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/asia-bankers-club/

KINGSTON LAI - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kingstonlai/