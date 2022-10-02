DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- ASCIRA announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Belynda Lee a winner in three distinctive categories at the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards®. The multiple wins also elevated ASCIRA to a Grand Winner title.

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Ms Lee was recognized in three distinctive categories which showcase calibre as a business leader, mentor and visionary.

Mentor of the Year – Gold Globee – In her illustrious career spanning more than 30 years, Ms Lee has mentored more than hundreds of clients and employees. Achievement in Women Empowerment – Silver Globee - Started a trailblazing talk show for women from all genres. Female visionary of the year – Silver Globee - Built a multi-million-dollar global company during the pandemic.

"I am thrilled to be a winner in three categories that showcase different facets of my personality. All three awards are close to my heart, and I will persevere in my efforts to do my best in all these fields." said Ms Lee. "These multiple wins further validate the fact that women can be multitaskers who manage a business while honing their other passions effectively. Getting the Grand Winner title for the company was the icing on the cake."

The Globee Women World Awards is an annual awards program for women, which celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development programs online.

It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available.

ASCIRA provides system, training, and support that will show you the way, guide you step-by-step, and help you secure your future for many decades to come. For more information please visit: ASCIRA Global Official – The Company of the People.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com