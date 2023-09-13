In a resounding victory, Ascent, a trailblazing force in operational resilience solutions, proudly announces its triumph at The BCI Middle East Awards 2023. Ascent's cutting-edge Operational Resilience Management Platform, AutoResilience, has secured the prestigious title of "Best Continuity and Resilience Provider."The BCI Middle East Awards are celebrated as the pinnacle of excellence within the business continuity and resilience sector, recognizing exceptional contributions and innovations in this crucial domain. AutoResilience's extraordinary capabilities and its profound impact on the Middle East's business continuity landscape have catapulted it to this revered position.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from The BCI," enthuses Kundan Shekhawat, President & CEO at Ascent. "This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to navigate challenges and disruptions seamlessly."

AutoResilience is a comprehensive platform meticulously designed to streamline operational resilience, risk management, crisis management, cyber resilience, and business continuity efforts. Its robust capabilities and user-friendly interface have made it the preferred choice for organizations seeking to fortify their resilience strategies.

Ascent extends its profound appreciation to The BCI for this esteemed recognition. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the Ascent team, affirming their unwavering commitment to advancing operational resilience practices throughout the Middle East.

Furthermore, Ascent acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its clients, esteemed partners, and dedicated team members. Their unwavering support and collaborative spirit have been pivotal in achieving this remarkable milestone.

For more information about AutoResilience and Ascent's operational resilience solutions, please visit www.ascentbusiness.com.

https://www.thebci.org/news/bci-middle-east-awards-2023-winners.html