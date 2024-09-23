Dubai, UAE: ASB Hospitality has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor for the highly anticipated Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah. Set to be the first beachfront property under the Gran Meliá brand in the UAE, the resort will be a landmark addition to Dubai’s luxury hospitality sector.

Located on the prime headland of Port De La Mer in Jumeirah, the development spans a plot totalling 31,066 sqm, will have a gross floor area (GFA) of 42,522 sqm and a built-up area of 88,909 sqm. The resort will consist of 2B+G+P+4+R, offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf from three sides of the hotel in addition to vistas of the Dubai skyline, making it a prized jewel on Dubai’s coastline.

Heddo Siebs, CEO of ASB Hospitality LLC, commented: "The Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah represents more than just another hotel; it's a lifestyle destination, born from the strategic partnership between ASB Hospitality and Meliá Hotels International. This collaboration brings together a wealth of expertise and vision to create an exceptional guest experience. By partnering with Dutco Construction, renowned for their excellence and precision, we are confident that our ambitious vision will be realised to the highest standards of quality and luxury."

The 5-star resort will have 380 keys, including 31 exclusive suites with private pools, and can accommodate up to 1,000 guests. Each room will boast breathtaking views of the sea and city, setting a new benchmark in luxury hospitality for leisure and business travellers alike.

Nelson Gibb, CEO of Dutco Group, added: "We are thrilled to be appointed as the main contractor for the Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah, a project that will raise the bar for luxury hospitality in the UAE. Partnering with ASB Hospitality on such a visionary development is a privilege, and we are committed to delivering a resort that will become the next icon in Dubai’s skyline."

Lead consultant and project architect MOMA, acclaimed for its innovative and context-driven designs, says the Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah concept draws inspiration from the elegant contours of an oyster shell. This ensures all guest balconies are oriented towards the sea to maximise the views. The interiors, designed by Lagranja Studio, add a modern, refined aesthetic, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and comfort.

Notable amenities will include state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centres, direct marina access, and a private beach. The resort will feature two signature swimming pools: one of the UAE’s longest infinity pools at 63 meters, overlooking the sea, and a tranquil garden oasis pool measuring 53 x 11 meters, offering guests a serene retreat.

Gran Meliá - Dubai Jumeirah will also be a culinary destination, with a variety of all-day dining options that combine waterfront charm with Mediterranean luxury. At the heart of its dining experiences will be Zuma Beach House, another first for the region. The new lifestyle concept and seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, is designed to immerse guests in the surrounding natural elements of water, sand and sun, creating an unparalleled dining atmosphere.

Carter Hones Associates, also appointed by ASB Hospitality, will provide project and cost consultancy services throughout the construction process, drawing on their wealth of expertise in the luxury hospitality sector in the region.

Nathan Hones, COO at Carter Hones Associates, said: "We are honoured to contribute our expertise to such a distinctive hospitality project. This collaboration allows us to work alongside visionary and respected partners who share our commitment to delivering a property that will stand as a symbol of excellence in hospitality."

With enabling and piling works already completed, structural concrete work has commenced and construction is progressing rapidly. The resort is on track to open in Q4 2026.

ASB Hospitality LLC is part of Albwardy Investment and made a successful foray into the hospitality industry over 20 years ago, and today boasts an impressive portfolio of 18 Properties spanning four continents comprising 1,300 rooms with an additional 1,100 under development. The portfolio includes a mix of acquired, refurbished and new build properties, with their success attributed to strategic branding with some of the most distinguished and renowned international hotel chains and operators.

Dutco Construction LLC is part of the Dutco Group of Construction companies which started operations in the United Arab Emirates in the 1970s. The buildings division has evolved into one of the leading building contractors in the UAE delivering a range of projects including mixed use developments, residential, commercial, industrial, luxury hotels and resorts, airports, mosques, clinics and government and infrastructure developments.

MOMA – Architecture, Interior Design and Landscape. MOMA is a creative architecture studio composed of a diverse group of individuals who are passionate about design and innovation and who strive to create beautiful and functional spaces that enhance the lives of the people who use them. MOMA has expanded into a multidisciplinary practice, specialising in designing sustainable and innovative places for a variety of clients, including corporations, government agencies, and individuals.

Carter Hones Associates is a multi-faceted project and cost consultancy, established in the UAE in 2010, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. The team provide project strategy, project management, design management, cost and commercial management, quantity surveying and secondment services, across all project disciplines. Carter Hones Associates is recognised as a leading consultancy in the region, focused on delivering success across a broad scope of services, diverse project sectors and varying scale and complexity.

Meliá Hotels International founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International has a portfolio of more than 400 hotels (portfolio and pipeline), throughout more than 40 countries, and 10 brands. The group is one of the leading companies in resort hotels worldwide. Their strategic focus on international growth has allowed the group to be the first Spanish hotel company with presence in key markets such as China, Middle East or the U.S. and their commitment to responsible tourism has led them to become the most sustainable hotel company worldwide, according to the last S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.