Hichem Djouhri Named Wealth Manager of the Year

Dubai, UAE – ASB Capital and its Senior Executive Officer, Hichem Djouhri, received two prestigious awards at the Finance Middle East Awards 2025. The ceremony, held in Dubai, brought together the region’s most influential figures in banking, finance, and investment.

ASB Capital was named “Asset Management Firm of the Year,” highlighting the strength of its diversified, multi-asset product offering and ability to innovate in a highly competitive market. Through deep regional expertise and strategic partnerships with global players such as State Street Investment Management, the firm has introduced new opportunities for regional investors, including a global equity fund, a global technology fund, a MENA equity fund, and a global Sukuk fund.

At the same event, Hichem Djouhri was also named “Wealth Manager of the Year,” in recognition of his visionary leadership and his role in establishing ASB Capital as one of the region’s fastest growing and most trusted platforms. Since its launch in 2024, ASB Capital has grown its assets under management (AUM) to USD 5.7 billion and advised on landmark transactions, including the issuance of Bapco Energies’ USD 1 billion sukuk and Al Salam Bank’s USD 450 million AT1 capital.

Commenting on the recognition, Rafik Nayed, Managing Director of ASB Capital, said: “These awards represent a significant milestone for ASB Capital. Since our launch last year, our vision has been to build a platform that empowers investors in the region with access to world-class opportunities. These awards validate our strategy and inspire us to continue setting new benchmarks in wealth and asset management.”

In addition to these accolades, 2025 has been a landmark year of growth and innovation for ASB Capital. The firm expanded its product suite by launching several funds, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of investors. The broadened portfolio strengthens ASB Capital’s commitment to delivering ethical, diversified, and globally connected investment solutions.

Beyond product innovation, ASB Capital continues to play a pivotal role in advancing regional capital markets. By facilitating cross-border capital flows, embedding ethical principles into its investment process, and engaging with policymakers and institutional partners, the firm has contributed to the development of the region’s financial ecosystem. This positions ASB Capital not only as a trusted service provider but also as a catalyst for market maturity, investor confidence, and sustainable growth.

About ASB Capital Limited

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

