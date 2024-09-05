As-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH), a leading private healthcare service provider in Egypt and part of the Alameda Healthcare Group, proudly announces that it has once again achieved the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, marking its fourth consecutive accreditation and celebrating a decade of continuous excellence in healthcare.

This accreditation, recognized globally as the gold standard in healthcare, affirms the hospital's commitment to providing exceptional medical services that prioritize patient safety, quality, and continuous improvement.

The JCI accreditation reflects Alameda Healthcare Group’s dedication to upholding rigorous standards that enhance patient outcomes, reduce risks, and improve overall healthcare quality. It demonstrates the hospital’s ability to meet and exceed international benchmarks, ensuring that patients receive world-class care in a safe and secure environment, reaching clinical excellence.

Notably, Alameda Group is the first in Egypt to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation across all four of its hospitals.

Ms. Jasmine Singh, CEO of As-Salam International Hospital-Maadi, expressed her pride in this remarkable achievement, “Receiving our fourth JCI accreditation is a testament to the relentless dedication and effort of our entire team. We have worked tirelessly throughout the years to ensure that our hospital not only meets but exceeds global standards in healthcare delivery. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in patient care, which is at the core of our mission.”

Dr. Raed Darweesh, CMO at As-Salam International Hospital-Maadi, added, “This accreditation is a result of our continuous efforts in maintaining and enhancing our clinical practices, patient safety protocols, and quality management systems. It represents our dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation across all departments. We are committed to building on this success and further strengthening our reputation as a leading healthcare provider in the region.”

As-Salam International Hospital's continued JCI accreditation reaffirms its position as a leader in the healthcare industry, providing exceptional services to patients in Egypt and beyond.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to providing the community with healthcare services of the highest quality and leveraging global communications and leading technologies to deliver medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four facilities across Greater Cairo, which includes as-salam International Hospital – ASSIH at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown, fifth settlement, Maadi & 6th of October.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Eslam Edris

Group Chief Marketing Officer

eslam.edris@alameda-hc.om

Marketing & Public relation team:

marketing@alameda-hc.com

For further inquiries, please contact: info@alameda-hc.com