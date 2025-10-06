Dubai: Arzan Investment Management (“AIM”), an alternative investment manager focused on real estate, hospitality, and credit strategies, has secured a debt financing commitment for its GCC hospitality platform from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments.

The funding will enable AIM to accelerate its strategy of acquiring and repositioning value-add hospitality assets across the GCC, with a focus on the region’s dynamic gateway cities including Dubai. This underscores the sector’s growing appeal to international investors amid robust market growth and institutionalization.

“This landmark transaction demonstrates the attractiveness of GCC’s hospitality sector to global capital and marks an important step in the institutionalization of the region’s market, while also advancing AIM's long-term goals in innovative alternative investments,” said Mr. Talal Al Bahar, Chairman of Arzan Investment Management.

“We are excited to partner with Oaktree. The collaboration aligns with our vision for growth in the GCC hospitality market and lays the foundation for a broader strategic partnership between our firms,” said Mr. Oliver Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Arzan Investment Management.

This strategic investment builds on AIM’s strong momentum, following two hospitality acquisitions in Dubai, totaling c. $400 million, and strengthens the platform’s capacity to capitalize on a robust pipeline exceeding $1 billion of identified opportunities.