DUBAI, UAE, GITEX Global 2022: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced the much awaited launch of the company’s Enterprise Cloud instance in UAE. The new deployment is in response to the increasing appetite of enterprises in the country for cloud-based networking that provides resilience, efficiency, automation and flexibility of business. The Cloud instance will provide in-country data residency and enable local enterprises to maintain proximity to their data.

Zeeshan Hadi, country manager, UAE at Aruba provides insight on the launch saying, “We have witnessed an acceleration in the demand for cloud services in the UAE, as organizations seek to modernize and transform their IT infrastructures and architectures in order to support a hybrid workforce. According to a report by Ken Research, the UAE Cloud services market is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026. However, one of the key barriers to cloud adoption has been around data residency, and concerns over data that is stored in a cloud hosted outside the borders of a country, especially when it relates to customers operating in regulated industries like government, healthcare and financial services. The launch of our UAE Cloud instance is a momentous achievement and will go a long way in allaying these concerns. This signals another landmark in our ongoing pursuit to better serve our customers and partners in the UAE.”

The launch comes on the back of the UAE government’s Federal Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law introduced early this year that places new regulations around the processing of personal data for individuals in the UAE. Besides the issue of data privacy, having cloud services hosted close to UAE customers translates to better and faster network and application performance, ultra-low latency, and thereby the best user experience.

The company’s flagship Aruba Central platform that provides AI-powered, cloud-managed networking for branch, campus, remote, and data center networks will be hosted on the local Cloud instance.

As the management and orchestration console for Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), Aruba Central provides a single point of control to oversee every aspect of wired and wireless LANs, WANs, and VPNs across campus, branch, remote, and data center locations. AI-powered analytics, end-to-end orchestration and automation, and advanced security features are built natively into the solution. Live upgrades, robust reporting, and live chat support are also included, bringing more efficiency to day-to-day maintenance activities.

Built on a cloud-native, microservices architecture, Aruba Central delivers on enterprise requirements for scale and resiliency, and is also driven by intuitive workflows and dashboards that make it a perfect fit for SMBs with limited IT personnel. The solution is also integrated with HPE GreenLake, providing a consistent operating model and single platform for IT executives to view and manage their compute, storage, and networking infrastructure for unmatched efficiency and improved cost controls.

Recently the company has added Client Insights to the Aruba Central Foundation License, providing customers with a service for detecting and provisioning devices at no additional cost. The platform has also been bolstered with four new AI features that tap into Aruba’s massive data lake to give more actionable networking and security information to partners and IT administrators.

“We are excited about today’s announcement, enabling our customers to consume Aruba Central in region, and providing an easier way to extend their network from edge-to-cloud – all enabled by a seamless, unified wired, wireless, and SD-Branch infrastructure. Leveraging Cloud technologies enables us to deliver solutions that use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at scale, resulting in what we call Aruba Self-healing AIOps. The benefit for customers is that problems are automatically surfaced and fixed before end users or business performance are impacted, without requiring any manual effort on behalf of IT operators,” concludes Lars Koelendorf, Vice President, Solutions & Enablement, EMEA at Aruba.