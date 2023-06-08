Muscat, Oman: Oman’s leading FoodTech enterprise, KitchenomiKs, has launched Shades of Yum, an artisanal bake studio. The brainchild of Shilpa, a passionate home baker from Muscat, Shades of Yum is an ode to her love for baking. The special launch event was attended by media and influencers.

Held at the commercial kitchens of Shades of Yum in Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre, the launch event gave the invited guests a sneak peek into life at a bake studio. The event began with a cookie-making session for the guests followed by a cupcake decorating competition. The highlight of the event was the preview and exclusive tasting session of the Shades of Yum delicacies.

Just as the brand name suggests, Shades of Yum features a luscious selection of sweet and savoury baked treats curated by Shilpa. The thoughtfully curated menu of baked delicacies features treats that Shilpa has meticulously planned and created over the years. The decadent menu includes cakes, pastries, cookies, puffs, brownies, sandwiches, breads, croissants, and beverages.

“Shades of Yum is the result of a dream I have had for many years. My love for baking and the desire to share this passion with as many people as I can is what has inspired me to launch the brand. I am thrilled to partner with KitchenomiKs in making my dream a reality,” said Shilpa.

One of the core objectives of KitchenomiKs, which already has a number of independent F&B brands like Frontier, Shuwa Shack, Tiamo and Zao’s under its portfolio, is to collaborate with food entrepreneurs to help scale up their business and reach a larger audience in Oman.

“Good food is the heart of our business. We believe home chefs have the potential to go beyond the confines of their kitchens. Through KitchenomiKs, we would like to launch different brands by ‘foodpreneurs’ by providing them the opportunity to not only use our hi-tech kitchen but also work with our team to launch and establish their own brands. We are excited to have Shades of Yum join the family of F&B brands we represent and work with Shilpa to make her vision come to fruition,” said Aankush Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Kitchenomiks.

Shades of Yum is available to order on Talabat and for pick up from KiKs Court in Zakher Mall, Al Khuwair.