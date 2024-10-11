Arta announces partnerships with Wio Invest for its Wealth-as-a-service offering for banks and financial institutions globally

SINGAPORE/PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing digital wealth management platform Arta Finance today launched globally. Arta's platform is now open to accredited investors in Singapore and to international investors open to managing their wealth in Singapore - a global wealth hub where an expected 1.6 million offshore investors are expected to manage $4.8 trillion in assets by 2028. The international launch follows Arta's successful debut in the US in October 2023.

Arta today also took a major step on its B2B journey with the announcement that Abu Dhabi's Wio Invest would be the first of many to integrate the Arta wealth-as-a-service platform into their digital platform, to create a new wealth management offering for its clients in the Middle East, pending regulatory approval. Wio Invest, a forward-thinking Middle Eastern fintech, is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and backed by Abu Dhabi Development Company (ADQ), a prominent institution.

Arta's wealth platform offers a curated deal flow that includes private investments from exclusive fund managers, intelligent public market strategies, and innovative structured products, without the sales pressure, opaque pricing and manual processes found in many other financial institutions.

Commenting on the international launch, Arta CEO Caesar Sengupta said: "Arta is at the intersection of some powerful trends, including the personalisation and democratisation of wealth management, the huge growth and opportunity in private market investing, and the use of AI to create capabilities that have previously only been the preserve of the ultra-wealthy. We are now taking a major leap forward with our international launch and can't wait to bring the Arta wealth platform and AI Copilot to the global community in the months and years ahead."

The 'wealth-as-a-service' platform for banks and financial institutions is a new B2B offering by Arta. It was done with support from the venture building team of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), which worked closely with Arta to incubate this offering during the early stages of the concept. This cloud-based platform empowers partner banks to serve their clients better and meet evolving demands with faster time-to-market for innovative wealth management products, services, and technology. Banks can choose from integrating Arta AI Copilot capabilities, to embedding Arta's investment solutions into their platforms, to fully white-labelling the Arta platform — enhancing their digital capabilities and unlocking growth in new wealth segments.

To help integrate a cloud and AI-native wealth platform into legacy systems at partner banks, Arta is also announcing partnerships with leading cloud provider Google Cloud and global management and technology consultancy Capco to provide solutions for banks looking to adopt Arta's technology.

Amanda Ong, Head of International Expansion commented: "The launch of the B2B business is an extension of Arta's mission, enabling us to partner with banks and financial institutions in a way that is wholly complementary to their current offering. We are proud to welcome Wio as our launch partner and look forward to growing together."

AI drives leap in wealth tech

Arta also launched the first-of-its-kind AI Copilot, purpose-built for wealth management and finance. This patent-pending technology empowers Arta's members to make smarter investment decisions - ideate, analyse, and monitor their portfolios with the tools and insights that usually require large teams of relationship managers, private bankers, and investment analysts.

Unlike commonly available AI chatbots or apps, Arta's AI systems are purpose-built for applications in wealth and finance and exploit the reasoning capabilities of the latest large language models. Arta's AI stack employs several models that work in conjunction with each other - including commercially available closed source models, fine-tuned open source LLMs and several custom built AI/ML models created by Arta's researchers. These models have access to high-quality public and proprietary data including large financial and risk data sets for training and inference. This enables Arta to combine the fluency of LLMs with the time sensitivity, hard mathematical rigour and explainability necessary for investment and financial applications. Its AI stack, like the rest of Arta's infrastructure, is highly privacy-preserving and uses encryption at rest and in transit for all user data.

Singapore Minister of State for Trade and Industry and MAS board member, Alvin Tan was on hand to help launch Arta in the City State, alongside investors, fund managers, partners, and clients. The company has established key functions in Singapore including engineering, marketing, product, design and operations and a number of its global leads including its CEO are based in Singapore.

Arta welcomes Ralph Hamers as external advisor

Arta also today welcomes Ralph Hamers as an external senior advisor, providing strategic guidance as the company grows internationally. Ralph Hamers is an advisor to established and new players in the global financial sector. He developed a special knowledge in digitalisation of processes and client offerings. Hamers previously was CEO with UBS and ING

Commenting on his role as senior advisor to Arta, Mr Hamers said:

"A central focus of my leadership has been to take legacy businesses and digitalise, integrating front-to-back technology to drive efficiencies and make the lives of clients and colleagues easier. This often needs major and multi-year transformations in well-established organisations. With Arta, I see the enormous opportunity of having incredibly smart people from the worlds of technology and finance coming together to build a platform that is more than ready to take its place amongst the world's leading wealth managers."

Mr. Hamers becomes part of a distinguished group of early investors in Arta, which includes more than 140 technology and finance leaders, such as ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach.

The Arta wealth platform is now available globally to all accredited investors on desktop and mobile. Early members will get their first investment up to $100K managed free for life by Arta (terms and conditions apply). To learn more about Arta, please visit artafinance.com.

Important Disclosures

Arta Wealth Management Pte. Ltd. ("Arta Finance") is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") whose products and services are only available to Accredited Investors.

Investing in securities involves risk, and there is always the potential of losing money. Certain investments are not suitable for all investors. The content provided herein is for informational purposes only and is not investment or financial advice, tax or legal advice, an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell or hold securities or investment products. This material has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. For additional disclosures related to Arta Finance, please visit https://artafinance.com/sg/disclosures.

About Arta Finance:

Founded by ex-Google executives, Arta Finance is a digital wealth platform for the savvy that enables more people to access the "financial superpowers" of the ultra-wealthy. The platform provides access to private market investments from elite fund managers, intelligent public market strategies and structured products, and sophisticated financial services such as insurance and estate planning. Headquartered in the US and Singapore, Arta serves its members directly as well as empowering partner financial institutions to expand wealth management to new clients. Arta is backed by Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, EDBI, and over 140 luminaries in tech and finance.

Learn more at artafinance.com

