Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based Art be a Part, the growing international community of artists, today announced details of a new fundraiser later this month to help vulnerable children and support other humanitarian causes.

Launched 12 months ago, Art be a Part will stage its second annual gala dinner and art auction on 29th September to raise funds for Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and UNICEF India.

Artists from the UAE, India, Chile, Ecuador, South Africa, Germany, Iran, Italy, USA and Ukraine will be exhibiting their work and contributing to the auction, which takes place at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai.

Singer, songwriter Ronan Keating, who has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, is also supporting the event as a performer and a celebrity active in charity work.

Philanthropist and artist Medha Nanda, Founder of Art be a Part, said: “After our successful start last year, we are grateful to welcome aboard many new artists who were all eager to join us again in supporting Dubai Cares and UNICEF India, and the incredible work they do.

“We’re building a worldwide network that brings together talented and skilful artists from every nationality and culture, and providing a stage for those looking to contribute to a cause that is closest to their heart.”

Amal Al Redha, Director of Donor Relations and Partnerships at Dubai Cares, said: “There is an urgent need for us to revive the culture of art in our country and platforms like ‘Art be a Part’ are playing an important role in showcasing the talents of artists from around the world and contributing to the development of the artistic movement, while also using the creative medium to spotlight the issues that need our global attention and action. We are grateful to the ‘Art be a Part’ community for their collaboration and support for a second consecutive year and helping us advance our mission through this unique endeavor.”

Fairuz Taqi-Eddin, Chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization to UNICEF Gulf Area Office in Dubai, remarked: “Collaborations play a crucial role in helping UNICEF achieve its important objectives and in assisting children facing the toughest circumstances globally.

“UNICEF appreciates the continued support of Art be a Part. By uniting artists, philanthropists, and the broader community, this initiative can create a positive impact and contribute to UNICEF's efforts for the well-being of every child in India.”

Richard Beighton, Chief, Resource Mobilization and Partnerships at UNICEF India said: “UNICEF depends entirely on voluntary assistance and donations to aid us in safeguarding children's lives, and enabling them to pursue their aspirations.

"We are thankful to have advocates such as Medha Nanda, whose support will enable us to persist in providing fresh opportunities to children throughout India."

The exhibition of artwork greeting guests on arrival for the annual gala dinner and auction is being curated by art consultant Neel Shukla. Artists include American Michael Steinbrick, whose paintings have brought frenetic New York City street scenes to life, Mumbai-born Akshita Lad, now based in Dubai where she studies at the prestigious Lotus Educational Institute, and Iranian calligrapher Habibeh Mousavi.

Following the auction, the evening will climax with a performance by Ronan Keating, whose international hit single ‘When You Say Nothing At All’, was featured in the film, ‘Notting Hill’.

The former Boyzone boy band member has been a charity campaigner for the Marie Keating Foundation, which is named after his mother.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable, and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

