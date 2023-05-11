Horizon Software (Horizon), a global provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology for the global capital markets, announces today that Arqaam Capital[1], one of the leading trading members on both the ADX and DFM in the UAE, will use Horizon Electronic Market Making solutions for Arqaam Capital’s newly created market making desk.

Arqaam will leverage Horizon’s existing connectivity to ADX and DFM (amongst the other 80 exchanges worldwide it is connected to) to perform market making on Stocks, Derivatives, and ETFs in the Middle East region.

Horizon’ market making solution is used by more than 50 market makers across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It provides a multi-asset class, low latency, and fully automated market-making solution, including pricing, risk management, and auto-hedging features.

Veselin Tilev, Head of Market Making at Arqaam, expressed: “We are very pleased to partner with Horizon Software, the leading provider of market making and algo trading technology. The partnership will provide us with the flexibility, scalability, and performance required to solidify Arqaam Capital as the leading market maker and liquidity provider in a highly competitive and regulated market. This will allow Arqaam Capital to offer a wider range of electronic trading products, diversify our revenue streams, and deliver high quality services to our clients.”

Gerald Blondel, MENA Sales Director at Horizon Software, added: “It is an honor for us to be selected by Arqaam Capital, a well-established and respected financial services provider in the emerging markets, with strong electronic trading competence, vision and ambition. We look forward to successfully developing their market-making capabilities with them in the region. Currently, we are in use by three market makers in the UAE, and we will continue to establish a stronger presence in MENA and grow our support team in Dubai.”

About Horizon Software

Horizon, a global leading vendor in Market Making, Agency Trading, and Algo Trading Technology, has empowered capital market players for over two decades by building powerful algorithmic technology into its electronic trading platform and offering trading opportunities through direct connectivity to more than 80 exchanges worldwide. Horizon, a B Corp certified company, enables clients to quickly create, test and implement automated trading strategies in real-time, in line with its ‘Trade Your Way” philosophy. Its platform can be easily integrated with rich APIs and allows proprietary strategies to be built while keeping traders’ code confidential. More information: www.hsoftware.com

About Arqaam Capital

Since 2007, Arqaam Capital is a leading specialist emerging markets financial services broker, providing financial intermediation and creating investment opportunities. Arqaam Capital specializes in Capital Markets Advisory, Corporate Finance, Asset Management, Cash Equity, Equity Derivatives, Credit Trading, Treasury and Custody, Equity Research, and now Market Making and Liquidity Provision. More information: www.arqaamcapital.com.