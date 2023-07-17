Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of intelligent fluid-flow and control solutions, has expanded its portfolio of pressurisation units for HVAC applications.

The new 3760 Pressurisation Unit Range offers a complete suite of products and combination of features to ensure the effective operation of sealed HVAC systems in large domestic, commercial, or industrial settings. Each model in the range has been engineered with a space-saving design to maximise usable space within the building while also ensuring effortless installation. Their 'fit and forget' design also delivers maximum flexibility, enhanced efficiency, and reduced maintenance expenses.

The units effectively maintain the minimum system pressure requirements by continuously monitoring conditions and logging top-up demand. The 3760 Standard Pressurisation units are available in wall, floor, and dual system variants, offering easy commissioning and seamless BMS connectivity. This use of smart technology enables preventative maintenance, ultimately leading to a longer HVAC system lifespan and yielding cost savings over time. All three variants of the Standard Pro units are offered in both single and twin configurations operating at 50Hz. The Pro 2MP & Pro 2HP models are also available in 60Hz to ensure compatibility throughout the GCC region. The top up delivery pressure ranges from 1-8 bar.

Within the full 3760 Pressurisation Unit Range, all models come equipped with essential features such as built-in dry run protection, anti-seize routine, and flood protection. Additionally, they provide notifications for excessive starts and optimise pump run time to safeguard the system against wear and tear.

The remaining three new units in the range - the ProVDG, the ProDose, and the 3-in-1 ProDoseVDG - are each equipped with enhanced features and capabilities, outlined below.

The ProVDG Pressurisation unit combines standard pressurisation capabilities with vacuum degassing, helping to prevent damage to the pumps, heat exchanger, and valve seals. By effectively removing dissolved gases from the system, the ProVDG reduces resistance and improves pump efficiency. This enables the system to run at lower speeds and improves heat transmission by keeping water at its optimal thermal potential, saving both energy and money. The ProVDG Pressurisation Units are available in three models, 2MP, 2HP, and 2UHP, with top up delivery pressure ranging from 1-8 bar.

The ProDose Pressurisation unit features automatic dosing to maintain minimum pressure while balancing chemical additives with 100% accuracy. By removing the possibility of human error, the automatic dosing feature saves unnecessary spend on chemicals while also helping to prevent particulate build-up. The ProDose Pressurisation Units are available in two models - 2MP and 2HP and also come in both 50Hz and 60Hz. The top up delivery pressure ranges from 1-8 bar.

Lastly, the 3-in-1 ProDoseVDG combines the features of the aforementioned units, incorporating pressurisation, vacuum degassing, and automatic dosing capabilities. This comprehensive unit serves as an all-in-one solution for fluid management needs and is available in three models, 2MP, 2HP, and 2UHP, with top up delivery pressure ranging from 1-16 bar.

About Armstrong Fluid Technology

With eight manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net-zero carbon by the year 2030.

